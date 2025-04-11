Following the death of a pregnant woman, who was allegedly denied admission at a Pune hospital, IMA Maharashtra has condemned violent protests and clarified hospital policies on deposits, urging a balanced response from the public and authorities

In the wake of widespread public anger following the death of a pregnant woman, who was allegedly denied admission by a charitable hospital in Pune, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra branch, has strongly condemned acts of violence and vandalism targeting healthcare establishments.

The woman, Tanisha Bhise, who was reportedly in critical condition, was refused admission at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital last month. The hospital, a charitable institution, allegedly demanded a deposit of Rs 10 lakh prior to treatment. Bhise, who was the wife of BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe’s personal secretary, later gave birth to twin daughters at another facility but tragically passed away shortly afterwards.

Following the incident, tensions escalated in Pune, with mobs protesting and damaging property belonging to the hospital and the private clinic of Dr Sushrut Ghaisas, a senior consultant associated with the case. The IMA expressed sorrow over Bhise’s death but decried the retaliation through violence, terming it “deeply disheartening”, news agency PTI reported.

Dr Santosh Kadam, President of IMA Maharashtra, urged the public and authorities to allow a fair investigation to take its course, rather than jumping to conclusions. “It is deeply unfortunate that mob justice has taken root amid mourning,” said Dr Kadam, pointing out that Dr Ghaisas and his family have served Pune’s medical community for two generations with commitment and integrity.

The IMA further clarified that the demand for deposits is standard practice in private and corporate healthcare sectors. Most consultants, it said, have no role in hospital billing processes, as they typically receive only 8 to 10 per cent of the total billing and do not influence hospital admission protocols, PTI reported.

The association also criticised political leaders for making “irresponsible public statements” that had, in its view, misled the public and unfairly demonised the medical profession.

According to PTI, IMA expressed concern over the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) recent decision to issue notices to over 500 hospitals, directing them not to collect deposits from patients. While supporting the notion of prioritising emergency treatment or “life before ledger”, the IMA emphasised that blanket bans on deposits could hinder financial operations required for elective procedures, long-term treatments, and chronic care.

