Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: CR’s plans to replace 14 non-AC services with AC trains reignite rift
Raid at Latur drugs factory nets surprise catch: city cop
Govt keeps Mumbai water tankers' body sweating
Mumbai weather updates: City set for pleasant break from heatwave conditions
Mumbai: Elphinstone Bridge stays open for now
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Rajeev Sen slams Charu Asopa for shifting to her hometown She has mastered the art of keeping my daughter away

Rajeev Sen slams Charu Asopa for shifting to her hometown: ‘She has mastered the art of keeping my daughter away’

Updated on: 11 April,2025 08:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

While Charu Asopa shared that she had informed Rajeev about her decision to shift to Bikaner, the latter has slammed her for keeping his daughter away from him

Rajeev Sen slams Charu Asopa for shifting to her hometown: ‘She has mastered the art of keeping my daughter away’

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa

Listen to this article
Rajeev Sen slams Charu Asopa for shifting to her hometown: ‘She has mastered the art of keeping my daughter away’
x
00:00

Actress Charu Asopa's video featuring her selling clothes went viral last night. Following the video, she clarified that she has started her own business and has shifted to Bikaner permanently with her daughter. In her statement, Charu shared that she has informed Rajeev about this decision and that he can visit his daughter whenever he wants. Rajeev has bashed her for keeping his daughter away from him.


Rajeev Sen slams Charu Asopa


In a conversation with HT, Rajeev shared, "Charu has mastered the art of keeping my daughter away from me. But I really feel bad for Ziana because she's the one who is losing out. The last time I met Ziana was this January. I’m sure she’s missing me as much as I’m missing her. When I was in Delhi for work, I called Charu to ask if I could come to Bikaner to meet Ziana, but I got no response. Now she's telling everyone 'he is most welcome to come to Bikaner and he has all the rights to meet her.' I don’t think I have any rights, sadly—especially when I’ve made the effort and got silence in return. What more can I do?"


When questioned about Charu facing any financial crunch, Rajeev stated, "She could afford a cruise trip with her brother and his wife—which is pretty expensive—and she paid for everyone’s ticket. Where does this financial struggle come into play?"

Rajeev Sen on Charu Asopa’s financial status

He further continued and stated, "She’s looking to buy a house in Bikaner—or maybe already has—which takes serious money. Even with a loan, buying property isn’t cheap. Plus, if she’s managing cruises and her regular shopping—as seen in her daily vlogs—it clearly shows she’s not struggling financially. Anyone truly under financial stress wouldn’t even dream of buying property."

Charu Asopa left Mumbai

Talking about whether Rajeev was informed about the decision or not, Charu Asopa had shared, "He can always come visit his daughter in Bikaner. Before leaving Mumbai, I dropped a text informing him about my plans."

Charu also shared that she now plans to live in Bikaner and is looking for a house of her own. She said, “I plan to buy a house here in Bikaner. In the meantime, Ziana and I are staying with my parents. Tomorrow, I am going back to Mumbai to get all my belongings.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

television news TV News Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK