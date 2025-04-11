While Charu Asopa shared that she had informed Rajeev about her decision to shift to Bikaner, the latter has slammed her for keeping his daughter away from him

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa

Listen to this article Rajeev Sen slams Charu Asopa for shifting to her hometown: ‘She has mastered the art of keeping my daughter away’ x 00:00

Actress Charu Asopa's video featuring her selling clothes went viral last night. Following the video, she clarified that she has started her own business and has shifted to Bikaner permanently with her daughter. In her statement, Charu shared that she has informed Rajeev about this decision and that he can visit his daughter whenever he wants. Rajeev has bashed her for keeping his daughter away from him.

Rajeev Sen slams Charu Asopa

In a conversation with HT, Rajeev shared, "Charu has mastered the art of keeping my daughter away from me. But I really feel bad for Ziana because she's the one who is losing out. The last time I met Ziana was this January. I’m sure she’s missing me as much as I’m missing her. When I was in Delhi for work, I called Charu to ask if I could come to Bikaner to meet Ziana, but I got no response. Now she's telling everyone 'he is most welcome to come to Bikaner and he has all the rights to meet her.' I don’t think I have any rights, sadly—especially when I’ve made the effort and got silence in return. What more can I do?"

When questioned about Charu facing any financial crunch, Rajeev stated, "She could afford a cruise trip with her brother and his wife—which is pretty expensive—and she paid for everyone’s ticket. Where does this financial struggle come into play?"

Rajeev Sen on Charu Asopa’s financial status

He further continued and stated, "She’s looking to buy a house in Bikaner—or maybe already has—which takes serious money. Even with a loan, buying property isn’t cheap. Plus, if she’s managing cruises and her regular shopping—as seen in her daily vlogs—it clearly shows she’s not struggling financially. Anyone truly under financial stress wouldn’t even dream of buying property."

Charu Asopa left Mumbai

Talking about whether Rajeev was informed about the decision or not, Charu Asopa had shared, "He can always come visit his daughter in Bikaner. Before leaving Mumbai, I dropped a text informing him about my plans."

Charu also shared that she now plans to live in Bikaner and is looking for a house of her own. She said, “I plan to buy a house here in Bikaner. In the meantime, Ziana and I are staying with my parents. Tomorrow, I am going back to Mumbai to get all my belongings.”