In Pic: Charu Asopa

One of the most loved television actresses, Charu Asopa, made headlines for her personal life and divorce from Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen. Recently, a video of Charu Asopa went viral, showing her seemingly selling clothes, which has left netizens worried if the actress is facing a financial crunch.

Charu Asopa sells clothes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namaste Bollywood (@namastebollywood.in)

Soon after the video of Charu seemingly selling clothes went viral on social media, the actress' worried fans started wondering if she is struggling to make ends meet. The actress' concerned fans began commenting on the viral video to heap praise on their favorite actress. One wrote, "She is brave enough to pull it off alone, what is the harm in it? Hats off to her!"

Netizens react to viral video

"Sushmita Sen follows only 40 people and she is one of them. She is not 'bechari,' but you all are used to seeing rich people only in fashion and parties, that's why it looks strange," another user wrote. A third user wrote, "What’s wrong with this? She is working hard herself and not depending on anyone’s earnings. 🙌 Appreciate it."

About Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa is quite active on social media. Charu Asopa was earlier married to Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen. After dating for a while, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa solemnized their relationship and tied the knot on June 16, 2019, in Goa. Their Goa wedding was reportedly a lavish and grand affair.

Reports of Rajeev and Charu having trouble in their paradise started circulating in the very first year of their marriage. However, they gave their troubled marriage a chance and welcomed their daughter, Ziana, into their lives on November 1, 2021.

The couple tried to get back together for the sake of their daughter and had previously called off their divorce. Unfortunately, things didn’t go well between them, and Rajeev and Charu eventually headed for a divorce.

Earlier, talking to her vlogs, Charu has discussed the struggle of being a single mother and how she was denied a house. Narrating the encounter, she revealed, “I took a break for one hour between shoots to attend a society meeting for my soon-to-be new house. Everything was finalized, and I had even submitted the token money. The members of the committee were mostly males, and there was only one female,” further adding, “She asked me, ‘Kitne log rehne wale hain?’ I told her that it would be me, my daughter, and two maids. She said, ‘No, hum single mothers ko ghar nahi dete.’ I asked her the reason, but she said she doesn’t want to go there or entertain any further discussions on this. She was very rude to me. I was trying to convince her.”