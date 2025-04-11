The 2022-23 final between these two powerhouses saw Mohun Bagan prevail in a dramatic penalty shootout after a pulsating 2-2 draw

Photo: @mohunbagansg/X/JSW Sports Media

Listen to this article Indian Super League 2025 | Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Ticket booking, prices & venue details for ISL final x 00:00

Bengaluru FC will step onto the pitch at Kolkata’s iconic Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday with redemption on their minds, aiming to avenge last season’s heart-wrenching Indian Super League 2025 final defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The two sides meet once again in the title clash, renewing a fierce rivalry that promises yet another enthralling contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blues secured their place in the final after edging past FC Goa 3-2 on aggregate, thanks to a stoppage-time winner from talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri in the second leg at Fatorda. Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan overcame a spirited Jamshedpur FC outfit, clinching a 3-2 aggregate win. A late goal from Lalengmawia ‘Apuia’ Ralte in the second leg turned the tide after the first leg had seen the Red Miners claim a 2-1 advantage.

The 2022-23 final between these two powerhouses saw Mohun Bagan prevail in a dramatic penalty shootout after a pulsating 2-2 draw. Zaragoza and his squad will now seek to rewrite that narrative.

Bengaluru’s journey to the final has been a testament to their resilience and big-game mentality. They dispatched Mumbai City FC with a commanding 5-0 win in the playoff round, followed by a clinical 2-0 first-leg victory over Goa in the semifinals. Despite losing the second leg 2-1, Chhetri’s late heroics saw them through to their fourth ISL final.

Mohun Bagan, League Shield winners, pose a formidable challenge. With Jamie Maclaren (11 goals), Jason Cummings (6 goals, 6 assists), and defender Subhasish Bose (6 goals), their firepower is unmatched. Apuia and Anirudh Thapa bolster a midfield brimming with quality.

Tickets for the much-anticipated ISL 2024–25 Final between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC are now available for purchase on the BookMyShow app and website. Fans eager to witness this high-stakes clash at Kolkata’s iconic Salt Lake Stadium can secure their seats online with ease.

Indian Super League 2025 final: Step-by-step ticket booking guide

Step 1: Visit the official BookMyShow website or app where the ticketing page for the final is hosted.

Step 2: Browse through the available ticket categories listed on the event page.

Step 3: Select your preferred stand and the number of tickets you wish to purchase.

Step 4: Proceed to checkout and complete the payment. Once confirmed, your tickets will be issued.

Ticket pricing details

Tickets start at just INR 150, making the final accessible to a wide range of fans. A designated away stand (Stand A2 Right) has been set aside specifically for travelling Bengaluru FC supporters, with tickets for this section priced at INR 300.