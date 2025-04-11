Breaking News
Indian Super League 2025 | Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Ticket booking, prices & venue details for ISL final

Updated on: 11 April,2025 08:05 PM IST  |  Kolkata
The 2022-23 final between these two powerhouses saw Mohun Bagan prevail in a dramatic penalty shootout after a pulsating 2-2 draw

Bengaluru FC will step onto the pitch at Kolkata’s iconic Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday with redemption on their minds, aiming to avenge last season’s heart-wrenching Indian Super League 2025 final defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The two sides meet once again in the title clash, renewing a fierce rivalry that promises yet another enthralling contest.


The Blues secured their place in the final after edging past FC Goa 3-2 on aggregate, thanks to a stoppage-time winner from talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri in the second leg at Fatorda. Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan overcame a spirited Jamshedpur FC outfit, clinching a 3-2 aggregate win. A late goal from Lalengmawia ‘Apuia’ Ralte in the second leg turned the tide after the first leg had seen the Red Miners claim a 2-1 advantage.


The 2022-23 final between these two powerhouses saw Mohun Bagan prevail in a dramatic penalty shootout after a pulsating 2-2 draw. Zaragoza and his squad will now seek to rewrite that narrative.


Bengaluru’s journey to the final has been a testament to their resilience and big-game mentality. They dispatched Mumbai City FC with a commanding 5-0 win in the playoff round, followed by a clinical 2-0 first-leg victory over Goa in the semifinals. Despite losing the second leg 2-1, Chhetri’s late heroics saw them through to their fourth ISL final.

Mohun Bagan, League Shield winners, pose a formidable challenge. With Jamie Maclaren (11 goals), Jason Cummings (6 goals, 6 assists), and defender Subhasish Bose (6 goals), their firepower is unmatched. Apuia and Anirudh Thapa bolster a midfield brimming with quality.

Tickets for the much-anticipated ISL 2024–25 Final between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC are now available for purchase on the BookMyShow app and website. Fans eager to witness this high-stakes clash at Kolkata’s iconic Salt Lake Stadium can secure their seats online with ease.

Indian Super League 2025 final: Step-by-step ticket booking guide

Step 1: Visit the official BookMyShow website or app where the ticketing page for the final is hosted.
Step 2: Browse through the available ticket categories listed on the event page.
Step 3: Select your preferred stand and the number of tickets you wish to purchase.
Step 4: Proceed to checkout and complete the payment. Once confirmed, your tickets will be issued.

Ticket pricing details

Tickets start at just INR 150, making the final accessible to a wide range of fans. A designated away stand (Stand A2 Right) has been set aside specifically for travelling Bengaluru FC supporters, with tickets for this section priced at INR 300.

isl indian super league Bengaluru FC mohun bagan football

