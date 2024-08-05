Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!
Mumbai: It’s curtains for a beloved Bandra market
Mumbai police expand use of section 112 for prostitution cases
Mumbai: NGO worker arrested for extortion using stolen phone videos
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Never say never Biles on LA 2028 Olympics

Never say never: Biles on LA 2028 Olympics

Updated on: 05 August,2024 08:03 AM IST  |  Paris
AP , PTI |

Top

“Never say never,” Biles said. “Next Olympics are at home. So you just never know. I am getting really old.”

Never say never: Biles on LA 2028 Olympics

Simone Biles. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Never say never: Biles on LA 2028 Olympics
x
00:00

Simone Biles is getting kind of old for this. Just maybe not too old to keep going. Maybe. Minutes after the American gymnastics star won her seventh Olympic gold on Saturday in a vault final that left little doubt that even at 27, she remains in a class by herself, she played coy when asked if the event marked the final time she would ever explode off the springboard in competition. “Never say never,” Biles said. “Next Olympics are at home. So you just never know. I am getting really old.”


Also Read: Haaland nets hat-trick as City beat Chelsea 4-2



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Simone Biles 2024 Paris Olympics Paris Olympics 2024 sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK