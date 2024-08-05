“Never say never,” Biles said. “Next Olympics are at home. So you just never know. I am getting really old.”

Simone Biles. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Never say never: Biles on LA 2028 Olympics x 00:00

Simone Biles is getting kind of old for this. Just maybe not too old to keep going. Maybe. Minutes after the American gymnastics star won her seventh Olympic gold on Saturday in a vault final that left little doubt that even at 27, she remains in a class by herself, she played coy when asked if the event marked the final time she would ever explode off the springboard in competition. “Never say never,” Biles said. “Next Olympics are at home. So you just never know. I am getting really old.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Haaland nets hat-trick as City beat Chelsea 4-2

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever