On Friday, private television station Antena 3 broadcast images of Nasraoui gathered with friends outside a bar in his neighbourhood after he left the Can Ruti hospital

Lamine Yamal. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Yamal’s father leaves hospital after stabbing x 00:00

The father of Spanish football star Lamine Yamal, 17, left hospital on Friday, two days after he was stabbed several times, and thanked emergency workers for their swift response. Mounir Nasraoui was attacked on Wednesday night in a car park in the Catalan town of Mataro, around 30 kilometres from Barcelona.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: We have to help Mbappe adapt quickly: Ancelotti

On Friday, private television station Antena 3 broadcast images of Nasraoui gathered with friends outside a bar in his neighbourhood after he left the Can Ruti hospital.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever