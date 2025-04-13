While Elvish Yadav's recent vlog stirred quite a buzz about him joining Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, we’ve now got an update on the story

Listen to this article Exclusive! Elvish Yadav NOT heading for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Source x 00:00

Elvish Yadav posted a vlog this morning which made social media believe that he is heading to Khatron Ke Khiladi. The popular content creator and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was seen saying bye to his mother as he is going to a new place for a month. This vlog of Elvish Yadav created quite a buzz that he is going to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Meanwhile, mid-day have got some exclusive scoop for you. As per what we have heard, Elvish is not heading for Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show.

Elvish Yadav not joining Khatron Ke Khiladi

According to a source close to the development, Elvish Yadav has not even come on board for Khatron Ke Khiladi as of now, and the project he is talking about in the vlog is actually something else. The source further informed us that while there are a few celebrities who have been considered for Khatron, Elvish is not among them.

Elvish Yadav’s recent vlog

In his recent vlog, Elvish can be seen saying, “Main sirf aaj ke liye yaha pe hoon, fir nikal jaunga dusri jagah, teesri jagah balki. Iss baari koi nayi jagah hai, ek mahine ke liye wahi hoon. Kaafi achcha project hai tumhare bhai ka, toh maza aane wala hai” (I’m only here for today, then heading somewhere else. This time it’s a new place, and I’ll be there for a month. It’s a really good project—your brother’s going to have fun).

While Elvish himself didn’t confirm anything, the timing and secrecy match the typical schedule of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The vlog also features his emotional goodbye to his mom, saying, “Bye bye, ek dedh mahine ke liye gaye hum. Dedh mahine ke liye project aa raha hai apna bahot badhiya. Toh aashirvaad de maa. Dedh mahine ke liye bahar hoon main ghar ke, dedh mahine ke baad hi dikhunga complete karke usko” (Bye bye, I’m going for a month and a half. It’s a great project. Give me your blessings. I’ll be away from home and will only return after finishing it).

As soon as the vlog went viral, his fans started speculating and making assumptions that he is indeed flying off for Khatron Ke Khiladi—but well, that is not true.

Stay tuned to mid-day to get more such exclusive scoops on this and everything else happening in the tinsel town.