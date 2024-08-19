Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Bandra Fair no longer reflects local culture’
Mumbai: Work on pedestrian-free Kala Ghoda to begin in September
Air India crew member attacked in London: For airline staff, layovers can get terrifying
We now have to fight for our own safety, say Mumbai doctors
Kolkata rage spills over at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > No goal for Mbappe in his Spanish league debut as Real Madrid draws 1 1 at Mallorca

No goal for Mbappe in his Spanish league debut as Real Madrid draws 1-1 at Mallorca

Updated on: 19 August,2024 04:12 PM IST  |  Madrid
AP , PTI |

Top

It was Rodrygo who put Madrid ahead against Mallorca 13 minutes into the match, but the hosts equalized with Vedat Muriqi's goal in the 53rd. "We got off to a good start, taking the lead and then had a chance to get the second goal," Ancelotti said

No goal for Mbappe in his Spanish league debut as Real Madrid draws 1-1 at Mallorca

Real Madrid's French forward Kylian Mbappe (L) and teammates react during the Spanish league football match between RCD Mallorca and Real Madrid CF at the Mallorca Son Moix stadium in Palma de Mallorca. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
No goal for Mbappe in his Spanish league debut as Real Madrid draws 1-1 at Mallorca
x
00:00

Defending champion Real Madrid couldn't manage more than a 1-1 draw at Mallorca in Kylian Mbappe's first Spanish league match. In his second game with Madrid after debuting midweek, Mbappe failed to break through on Sunday. The France great had scored in Madrid's 2-0 win against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti started with the same squad that beat Atalanta, with Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Mbappe in attack. "They change position from time to time," Ancelotti said of Vinicius and Mbappe. "Sometimes Mbappe plays more centrally and sometimes one of the two has to occupy this flank, without a particular plan. It depends on how they feel about it."


It was Rodrygo who put Madrid ahead against Mallorca 13 minutes into the match, but the hosts equalized with Vedat Muriqi's goal in the 53rd. "We got off to a good start, taking the lead and then had a chance to get the second goal," Ancelotti said. "We didn't find the balance in the second half. We could have lost as there was no balance at the back. It wasn't a good game. We need to defend better. We're a very attacking team, but defensive balance is a fundamental factor." Madrid defender Ferland Mendy was sent off deep into second-half stoppage time for a hard foul on Muriqi. "I don't want to make excuses for anything, but we just need to do better and with a better attitude," Ancelotti said.



Also Read: "We'll be drawing on... a bit more against India": Pat Cummins ahead of BGT


"We can learn a lot from this match. It's quite clear where our problems could come from." Rafael Nadal, who is from the island of Mallorca, was among those watching the match at the Son Moix Stadium. Mallorca's players provided a guard of honour for the Super Cup winners, lining up to applaud the Madrid team as they entered the field before kickoff.

Sociedad stunned at home Real Sociedad, which finished sixth last season, was upset 2-1 at home by Rayo Vallecano, which fought to avoid relegation in the last campaign. Jorge de Frutos and Sergio Camello scored second-half goals to put Rayo in front, while Sociedad only found the net with Martín Zubimendi's goal deep into stoppage time. On Saturday, Robert Lewandowski scored twice to give Barcelona a 2-1 win at Valencia in coach Hansi Flick's Spanish league debut. Atletico Madrid visits Villarreal on Monday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kylian Mbappe real madrid la liga football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK