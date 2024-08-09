Breaking News
"Decided not to compete at this year’s US Open": Rafael Nadal

Updated on: 09 August,2024 08:07 AM IST  |  New York
AFP

“Hi all, writing today to let you guys know that I have decided not to compete at this year’s US Open, a place where I have amazing memories,” Nadal posted

Rafael Nadal

"Decided not to compete at this year’s US Open": Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, will not compete in the US Open, he said Wednesday, with the 38-year-old Spaniard adding he did not feel he could perform at his best.


“I don’t think I would be able to give my 100 percent this time,” Nadal posted on X, formerly Twitter. Nadal, a four-time US Open champion, said his next event would be at next month’s Laver Cup in Berlin. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

