"Decided not to compete at this year’s US Open": Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, will not compete in the US Open, he said Wednesday, with the 38-year-old Spaniard adding he did not feel he could perform at his best.

“I don’t think I would be able to give my 100 percent this time,” Nadal posted on X, formerly Twitter. Nadal, a four-time US Open champion, said his next event would be at next month’s Laver Cup in Berlin.

“Hi all, writing today to let you guys know that I have decided not to compete at this year’s US Open, a place where I have amazing memories,” Nadal posted.

