Rafa won’t return to Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal. Pic/AFP

Rafael Nadal admitted he may have played at Roland Garros for the final time after he and Carlos Alcaraz lost their quarter-final in Paris 6-2, 6-4 to US fourth seeds Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram. “If that’s the last time, for me it’s an unforgettable feeling and emotions,” he said.

