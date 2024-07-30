Top women's seed Swiatek of Poland continued her storming run at the Paris Olympics 2024, inflicting a crushing 6-1, 6-1 defeat on Frenchwoman Diane Parry. In the second set, Carlos called out for a medical timeout but later entered the ground to continue the tie with Griekspoor

Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Paris Olympics 2024: Nadal ousted as Carlos Alcaraz advances to third round of men's singles in Tennis x 00:00

Two-time Olympics champion Rafael Nadal crashed out of the Paris Olympics 2024 when he faced a defeat against Serbian star tennis player Novak Djokovic in the second round of the men's singles tennis event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff joining Novak Djokovic are still in the race to clinch the medal.

Carlos Alcaraz won his first set with relative ease before his Dutch opponent, Tallon Griekspoor, matched him shot-for-shot in the second set.

In the second set, Carlos called out for a medical timeout but later entered the ground to continue the tie with Griekspoor. The Spaniard won the second game by 6-1, 7-6.

There were also victories for Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud in the second round of the men's singles tournament.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE | 'We don't have JioTV at home': Father reveals how media broke the news of Manu Bhaker's bronze

Top women's seed Swiatek of Poland continued her storming run at the Paris Olympics 2024, inflicting a crushing 6-1, 6-1 defeat on Frenchwoman Diane Parry.

The five-time Grand Slam champion strolled into the third round as she continued her spectacular run at Stade Roland Garros. The 23-year-old Swiatek looked at home at the same venue where she recently won her fourth French Open title. She is bidding to become the second player, behind Steffi Graf in 1988, to win Roland Garros and the Olympics in the same year.

Former US Open champion Gauff was equally devastating, beating Argentina's Maria Lourdes Carle 6-1, 6-1 to remain unbeaten on her Olympic debut, the release added.

Italy's Jasmine Paolini, who lost to Swiatek in this year's French Open final, also made it into the next round of the women's singles tournament with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Magda Linette of Poland.

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova of Czechia came out on top in her second-round clash against Wang Xinyu of the People's Republic of China with a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada was a second-round casualty, while Rio 2016 silver medalist Angelique Kerber of Germany is still going strong in the tournament with her 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over Jaqueline Adina Cristian of Romania.

(With ANI Inputs)