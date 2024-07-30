Breaking News
Harmanpreet turns saviour as India hold Argentina 1 1

Updated on: 30 July,2024 07:24 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

India had fluffed as many as nine penalty corners before Harmanpreet found the net, firing the ball into top the net. Argentina would rue the missed penalty stroke by Maico Casella in the 36th minute

Harmanpreet Singh (second from left) celebrates a goal v Argentina. Pic/PTI

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh rescued India by converting a last-minute penalty corner as the hockey team held former champions Argentina to a 1-1 draw in a Pool ‘B’ match, here on Monday.


India had fluffed as many as nine penalty corners before Harmanpreet found the net, firing the ball into top the net. Argentina would rue the missed penalty stroke by Maico Casella in the 36th minute.



It was Lucas Martinez, who had put his side ahead in the 22nd minute with a field goal and Harmanpreet, who had struck against New Zealand in the dying minutes, found the net a minute before the final whistle. Coming into the match after losing to Australia, the Rio Olympic champions were desperate for a win, but had to be content with a draw despite dominating the proceedings for the better part of the match.


Paris Olympics 2024 Harmanpreet Singh hockey

