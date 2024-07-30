Paris Olympics 2024: Bhaker-Sarabjot win second medal for India, clinch bronze in 10m air pistol mixed team event

The 22-year-old Bhaker came into the qualifications after winning a historic bronze medal in the 10m women's air pistol event on Sunday

Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh (Pic: PTI/Media_SAI)

Manu Bhaker was composure personified while Sarabjot Singh played an ideal foil as the pair won the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze defeating South Korea to script history at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday.

The Indian pair defeated the Koreans 16-10 to earn the country its second medal at the quadrennial showpiece, and in the process made Bhaker the first Indian post independence to bag two medals in a single edition of the Games.

In the 10m Air Pistol mixed team qualification, Manu and Sarabjot attained third place with a total of 580 points and 20 perfect shots. The duo triumphed over the Korean duo, Xue Li and Wonho Lee, who finished fourth with 579 points and 18 perfect shots, with a decisive 16-8 victory in the bronze medal match.

The Turkish team, consisting of Sevval Ilayda Tarhan and Yusuf Dikec, who matched the Olympic record in qualification with 582 points, will compete against Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec of Serbia for the gold medal.

Bhaker had earlier bagged the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the same venue.

British-Indian athlete Norman Pritchard had won two silver medals in 200m sprint and 200m hurdles at the 1900 Olympics but that achievement had come in the pre-Independence era.

