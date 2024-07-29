‘It feels surreal’: Manu Bhaker

Manu Bhaker shrugs off Toyko disappointment to become first Indian woman shooter to finish on the Olympic podium with bronze in the 10m air pistol event; says the medal was long due

Manu Bhaker during the 10m air pistol final yesterday. Pic/AFP

A resilient Manu Bhaker ended India’s 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games here on Sunday.

Indian shooting endured two Olympics without a medal before the 22-year-old Manu fought hard to get the bronze with a score of 221.7. Korea’s Kim Yeji claimed the silver with a total of 241.3, while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh snared the gold with a Games record of 243.2.

Ramita, Arjun in finals

Rifle shooters Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta further lifted the spirits of the contingent at the scenic range, located nearly 300km away from Paris, by securing final spots in the 10m air rifle women’s and men’s event respectively to keep India in the hunt for more medals.

“After Tokyo, I was very disappointed. It took me a long time to get over that,” Bhaker told Jio Cinema after her win.

“So really grateful that I could win bronze, maybe [it will be] better next time.

“I feel great. This medal was long due for India. It feels surreal,” the 22-year-old added.

The triumph opened the country’s account in the Paris Games and ended a 12-year wait for its much-hyped shooters.

But, it is has not come easy for the lively markswoman from Jhajjar in Haryana.

A pistol malfunction in the qualifications at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 had reduced Bhaker to tears. But, over the past two days, she put up an effort that is expected of an athlete who has won many medals on the international stage.

Close fight

It was a close final and she was also in with a chance to win silver at one stage. “In the last shot, I was fighting with all the energy I had. Maybe I can get better in the next [event].”

Mental toughness is one area where Bhaker has worked a lot over the years, with plenty of help also coming from her coach Jaspal Rana.

