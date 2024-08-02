Two golds for France’s Marchand

He bagged his first gold of the night after summoning a lung-bursting late charge to claim the 200m fly, and then just under two hours later showed incredible reserves of stamina to motor home in the 200m breaststroke

Leon Marchand. Pic/AFP

France’s Leon Marchand, 22, produced a dazzling double gold-medal winning performance to electrify the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, powering to victories in the 200m breaststroke and 200m butterfly to send the host nation into ecstatic celebrations.

He bagged his first gold of the night after summoning a lung-bursting late charge to claim the 200m fly, and then just under two hours later showed incredible reserves of stamina to motor home in the 200m breaststroke. The back-to-back golds made Marchand—who won gold in the 400 individual medley earlier in the Games— the first swimmer to win 200 fly and breaststroke in the same Olympics.

