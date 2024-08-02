Breaking News
Two golds for France's Marchand

Two golds for France's Marchand

Updated on: 02 August,2024 08:04 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP

He bagged his first gold of the night after summoning a lung-bursting late charge to claim the 200m fly, and then just under two hours later showed incredible reserves of stamina to motor home in the 200m breaststroke

Two golds for France's Marchand

Leon Marchand. Pic/AFP

Two golds for France’s Marchand
France’s Leon Marchand, 22, produced a dazzling double gold-medal winning performance to electrify the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, powering to victories in the 200m breaststroke and 200m butterfly to send the host nation into ecstatic celebrations.


Also Read: Indians disappoint in 20km race walk



He bagged his first gold of the night after summoning a lung-bursting late charge to claim the 200m fly, and then just under two hours later showed incredible reserves of stamina to motor home in the 200m breaststroke. The back-to-back golds made Marchand—who won gold in the 400 individual medley earlier in the Games— the first swimmer to win 200 fly and breaststroke in the same Olympics.


