Indians disappoint in 20km race walk

Priyanka Goswami. Pic/AFP

National record holder Priyanka Goswami finished a poor 41st in the women’s 20km competition while Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Singh ended at lowly 30th and 37th positions respectively in the men’s event as Indian race walkers produced a disappointing performance at the Paris Olympics here on Thursday.

