Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indians disappoint in 20km race walk

Indians disappoint in 20km race walk

Updated on: 02 August,2024 08:02 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Singh ended at lowly 30th and 37th positions respectively in the men’s event as Indian race walkers produced a disappointing performance at the Paris Olympics here on Thursday

Indians disappoint in 20km race walk

Priyanka Goswami. Pic/AFP

National record holder Priyanka Goswami finished a poor 41st in the women’s 20km competition while Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Singh ended at lowly 30th and 37th positions respectively in the men’s event as Indian race walkers produced a disappointing performance at the Paris Olympics here on Thursday.


Also Read: TT: Sreeja makes Round-of-16 exit



Paris Olympics 2024 athletics sports Sports Update sports news

