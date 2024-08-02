Meanwhile, India’s Nishant Dev entered the quarter-finals of the 71kg men’s boxing competition, defeating Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio of Ecuador on Wednesday. Dev won the contest 3-2 via a split decision

Nikhat Zareen and Nishant Dev. Pics/AFP, PTI

Listen to this article Paris Olympics 2024: Nikhat Zareen bows out, Nishant Dev enters quarter-final round x 00:00

In one of the biggest upsets of the Olympic Games boxing competition, two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg) bowed out after a 0-5 loss to Asian Games gold medallist Wu Yu, completely outmaneuvered by the Chinese in a stunningly lopsided bout here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nikhat was unseeded for the Games as the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which is holding the boxing competition, doesn’t recognise the International Boxing Association (IBA), which conducts the world championship. One of India’s strongest medal contenders, she had been tasked to navigate a nightmarish draw.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Indian men's hockey team face defeat against Belgium

“Sorry guys,” an emotional Nikhat said after the loss. “It was a learning experience for me. I had not played her before. She was faster. I will analyse this bout once I am home,” she added.

Meanwhile, India’s Nishant Dev entered the quarter-finals of the 71kg men’s boxing competition, defeating Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio of Ecuador on Wednesday. Dev won the contest 3-2 via a split decision.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever