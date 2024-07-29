Impressive victories for boxers Nikhat, Preeti

Trailing on three cards after the first round, the 28-year-old Indian prevailed by a 5-0 margin against the German in a rather messy round of 32 contest at the North Paris Arena here.

Nikhat Zareen. Pic/Getty Images

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen powered into the women’s 50kg Olympics pre-quarterfinals with a tenacious victory over Germany’s Maxi Carina Kloetzer here on Sunday. Trailing on three cards after the first round, the 28-year-old Indian prevailed by a 5-0 margin against the German in a rather messy round of 32 contest at the North Paris Arena here.

Preeti Pawar

The unseeded Zareen, who is making her Games debut and is a strong medal contender, did not have the best of starts as the German closed the ring on her with aggressive attacking. But Zareen expertly forced her way back to the centre of the ring, connecting some lusty blows. Both boxers tried to work on each other’s bodies.

Late on Saturday, Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar too began her campaign on a rousing note, as she picked an unanimous decision win over Vietnam’s Vo Thi Kim Anh to move to the pre-quarterfinals in the women’s 54kg category.

