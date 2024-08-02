TT: Sreeja makes Round-of-16 exit

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 August,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

India's Sreeja Akula plays against China's Sun Yingsha during a women's singles round of 16 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. Pic/AP, PTI

Indian table tennis player Sreeja Akula lost 0-4 to World No. 1 Yingsha Sun of China in the pre-quarterfinals of the women’s singles competition at the Paris Olympics here on Wednesday.


Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Nikhat Zareen bows out, Nishant Dev enters quarter-final round



The Indian number one Sreeja went down 10-12, 10-12, 8-11, 3-11 in 38 minutes, hours after becoming only the second Indian table tennis player to reach the round of 16 at the Olympics


Earlier, Sreeja rallied to enter the pre-quarterfinals after a hard-fought 4-2 win over Singapore’s Jian Zeng in a round of 32 match as Indian table tennis continued to make history.

Paris Olympics 2024 Table tennis sports sports news Sports Update

