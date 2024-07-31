Breaking News
Paris Olympics 2024: India's Day 6 schedule: Kusale eyes medal, Nikhat in action, and more

Paris Olympics 2024: India’s Day 6 schedule: Kusale eyes medal, Nikhat in action, and more

Updated on: 01 August,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The day's highlight will be Swapnil Kusale competing in the 50m Rifle 3-Position Men’s Final

Swapnil Kusale (Pic: AFP)

Day 5 saw no medals for India, but there was much to celebrate. Day 6 is one of the most crucial days of the Paris Olympics 2024 for the Indian team, with significant opportunities in boxing, badminton, and shooting, along with the debut of athletics action in the race walk. The day's highlight will be Swapnil Kusale competing in the 50m Rifle 3-Position Men’s Final.


BOXING



  • Women’s 50kg Round of 16: 2:30 pm
    Nikhat Zareen


In what could be the defining match of her career, Nikhat faces the formidable Chinese contender Wu Yu in a clash of world champions across two weight categories.

SHOOTING

  • 50m Rifle 3-Position Men’s Final: 1:00 pm
    Swapnil Kusale

After a challenging qualification process in Tokyo, India has seen a stronger performance in Paris. Swapnil Kusale is set to compete in the final, while Sift and Anjum will participate in the 50m 3P qualification round.

  • 50m Rifle 3-Position Women’s Qualification: 3:30 pm
    Anjum Moudgil, Sift Kaur Samra

Also Read: Lakshyeah!

HOCKEY

  • Men’s Pool B, India vs Belgium: 1:30 pm

Both teams have secured spots in the quarterfinals, making this match a crucial test for Harmanpreet Singh and his team against a top-tier opponent.

BADMINTON

  • Round of 16 / Quarterfinals: Times TBC

Thursday will be pivotal in determining whether Indian badminton can continue its medal streak at the Paris Olympics 2024. Key matches include:

  • Men’s Singles Round of 16: Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy (Approximately 5:40 pm IST)
  • Women’s Singles Round of 16: PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao (Session starts around 10:00 pm IST)
  • Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals: Satwik-Chirag vs Chia-Soh (4:30 pm IST)

ATHLETICS

  • Men’s 20km Race Walk: 11:00 am
    Paramjeet Singh Bisht, Akshdeep Singh, Vikash Singh
  • Women’s 20km Race Walk: 12:50 pm
    Priyanka Goswami

Track and field action is a highlight of the Olympic Games, with India’s athletes starting their campaign in the 20km race walks, both of which are medal events.

GOLF

  • Men’s Individual, Round 1: 12:30 pm
    Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubhankar Sharma

Following a successful performance in Tokyo, where Aditi Ashok gained prominence, Shubhankar and Gaganjeet will begin their rounds in the men’s golf event in Paris.

ARCHERY

  • Men’s Recurve Round of 64: 2:30 pm
    Pravin Jadhav

India’s individual archery results have been varied so far. With Dhiraj Bommadevara and Tarundeep Rai already eliminated, Pravin Jadhav is India’s last hope.

  • Men’s Recurve Round of 64: Pravin Jadhav vs Kao Wenchao: 2:31 pm (Possible Round of 32 if he wins)

SAILING

  • Men’s Dinghy, Races 1 & 2: 3:45 pm onwards
    Vishnu Saravanan
  • Women’s Dinghy, Races 1 & 2: 7:05 pm onwards
    Nethra Kumanan

TABLE TENNIS

  • Women’s Singles: Time TBD

