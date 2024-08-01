But despite heavy rain overnight, which can stir up pollution, organisers said early on Wednesday the water levels had been “assessed as compliant” for the women’s event and the men’s immediately afterwards to go ahead

Gold medallist France's Cassandre Beaugrand and Gold medallist Britain's Alex Yee reacts on the podium during the victory ceremony for the women's individual triathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in central Paris. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article France, GBR win triathlon in polluted river Seine x 00:00

France’s Cassandre Beaugrand and Britain’s Alex Yee won gold as the Paris Olympics triathlon went ahead Wednesday in a huge relief for organisers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hazardous pollution levels in the River Seine in recent days had threatened to cause chaos to the triathlon competition and embarrassment to Paris Games chiefs. Organisers were forced to cancel training this week in the river and postponed the men’s race on Tuesday after the Seine was found to be too dirty for athletes following rainstorms last week. But despite heavy rain overnight, which can stir up pollution, organisers said early on Wednesday the water levels had been “assessed as compliant” for the women’s event and the men’s immediately afterwards to go ahead.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever