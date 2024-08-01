Breaking News
Mobile phone bursts into flames in monorail; passengers safe
Delhi rains: Over 100 mm rainfall recorded in an hour in national capital
Mumbai: C P Radhakrishnan takes charge as Maharashtra Governor
Man who used to fly to Mumbai, take shelter in drain to conduct thefts held
Maratha quota: Mahayuti, MVA not serious about community's demands, says Manoj Jarange
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > France GBR win triathlon in polluted river Seine

France, GBR win triathlon in polluted river Seine

Updated on: 01 August,2024 06:59 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

But despite heavy rain overnight, which can stir up pollution, organisers said early on Wednesday the water levels had been “assessed as compliant” for the women’s event and the men’s immediately afterwards to go ahead

France, GBR win triathlon in polluted river Seine

Gold medallist France's Cassandre Beaugrand and Gold medallist Britain's Alex Yee reacts on the podium during the victory ceremony for the women's individual triathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in central Paris. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article
France, GBR win triathlon in polluted river Seine
x
00:00

France’s Cassandre Beaugrand and Britain’s Alex Yee won gold as the Paris Olympics triathlon went ahead Wednesday in a huge relief for organisers. 


Hazardous pollution levels in the River Seine in recent days had threatened to cause chaos to the triathlon competition and embarrassment to Paris Games chiefs. Organisers were forced to cancel training this week in the river and postponed the men’s race on Tuesday after the Seine was found to be too dirty for athletes following rainstorms last week. But despite heavy rain overnight, which can stir up pollution, organisers said early on Wednesday the water levels had been “assessed as compliant” for the women’s event and the men’s immediately afterwards to go ahead.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 sports sports news International Sports News Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK