A video shared on Instagram shows Diljit teaching Will some bhangra moves, with the duo grooving and laughing together. Diljit wore a classic white kurta-pyjama with a vibrant red turban, while Will sported a sleek blue co-ord set

(From left) Diljit Dosanjh and Will Smith. Pics/AFP, Instagram

Listen to this article Have you heard? Diljit Dosanjh's bhangra party with Will Smith, Chhaava's OTT release soon x 00:00

Bhangra party

ADVERTISEMENT

In a viral moment on the internet, Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh danced with Hollywood superstar Will Smith to the catchy beats of his hit track, Case. A video shared on Instagram shows Diljit teaching Will some bhangra moves, with the duo grooving and laughing together. Diljit wore a classic white kurta-pyjama with a vibrant red turban, while Will sported a sleek blue co-ord set. The caption read, “Panjabi aa gaye oye.” This collaboration has been long-awaited, with fans hoping for a meeting of the two stars since Will followed Diljit on Instagram last year.

Chhaava’s coming home

Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal’s blockbuster hit Chhaava is reportedly set to drop on Netflix on April 11. In the period drama, Vicky plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The historical drama, which hit theatres on February 14, has become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time by earning R790.14 crore at the domestic box-office. It has surpassed the lifetime domestic earnings Aamir Khan’s Dangal’s (R511 crore). The film currently ranks eighth on the all-time list of Hindi movies and boasts an ensemble cast featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and others. Meanwhile, Vicky has already announced his next project, Ek Jaadugar, where he’ll play a magician, directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Judge me not

(From left) Mohanlal and Malvika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan has wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming Malayalam film Hridayapoorvam with Mohanlal, directed by Sathyan Anthikad. When a fan commented on the 33-year age gap between her and Mohanlal, suggesting he was “desperate” to play a role not fit for his age, Malavika hit back. She wrote, “Who told you it’s a love interest? Stop judging people and a film with your half-baked baseless assumptions.” She described her experience on set as “beautiful, warm, wholesome, heartwarming,” saying, “Learned so much from the stalwarts — Mohanlal sir and Sathyan Sir. Just watching them, having them guide me, seeing how they bring cinematic magic to life, and all of this they do with so much of dignity and respect and grace.” Malavika shared candid photos from the shoot in Thekkady, Kerala.

In the world of piracy

Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui is set to make his debut in a full-fledged series with First Copy, a thrilling drama that explores the world of film piracy in the 1990s. The teaser was launched online recently, showcasing Munawar as Arif, the mastermind of a thriving piracy empire. Reflecting on his role, Munawar said, “Arif’s story is a testament to survival in a world where nothing comes easy.” The series is set to premiere on Amazon MX Player in June.