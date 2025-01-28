Breaking News
Comedian and reality star Munawar Faruqui turns a year older today. On his birthday, we take a look at two of his exciting upcoming projects

Munawar Faruqui turns a year old today, and it’s the beginning of a new year full of exciting surprises! From his remarkable journey as a comedian, poet, writer, and singer, Munawar is now about to add another feather to his cap—acting. He’s set to make his acting debut in the web series First Copy, and fans can’t wait to see him on screen. With a long list of accomplishments already under his belt, including his acclaimed poetry and comedy, it’s going to be thrilling to watch Munawar step into the world of acting. But that’s not all—he’s also gearing up for his much-anticipated Dhandho comedy tour. As Munawar continues to surprise us with his talent, we can’t help but get excited about what’s coming next. His career continues to soar with new projects being announced, and it’s clear that his hard work is paying off. Let’s dive into the major highlights we’re all looking forward to from Munawar’s ever-growing career!


Comedy – World Tour


Munawar has announced his Dhandho comedy tour, set to take him around the world, from the UK to the USA. As filmmaker Anurag Kashyap put it, “Dhandho is beyond stand-up. It’s an experience that stays with you long after the lights go out.” Munawar’s raw, powerful comic timing has set the bar high, and we can’t wait for this global experience to unfold.


Acting Debut – First Copy

Last year, Munawar revealed his acting debut in the much-anticipated web series First Copy. The teaser, which centers around piracy in the 90s and explores quirky, grey characters, has already sparked tons of excitement. Fans are eager to see Munawar like never before, as he steps into this new role and adds actor to his already impressive list of talents.

Munawar's wife Mehzabeen Faruqui wishes him 

Munawar's wife Mehzabeen took to her social media handle to wish her 'hubby' on his birthday. She shared several unseen pictures of the comedian along with a sweet birthday note. "Happy birthday My hero 🩵 my hustler 
Thanking Allah everyday for having met you.
I love you soo damn much baby 🫶🏻 @munawar.faruqui
You make the world special by just being you 
Alhumdulillah blessed"

Commenting on the post, Munawar wrote, "masha allah.love u tooo."

 
 
 
 
 
