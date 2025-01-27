The teaser of Bad Girl was unveiled in Chennai at an event on Sunday. The film presented by Vetrimaaran and Anurag Kashyap has been receiving varied responses

Still from Bad Girl

Listen to this article Director Mohan lashes out at Vetrimaaran, Anurag Kashyap for 'brahmin bashing' in 'Bad Girl' x 00:00

Director Varsha Bharath's upcoming film 'Bad Girl is gearing up for its world premiere at the International Films Festival Rotterdam (IFFR). The film has been presented by Vetrimaaran and Anurag Kashyap. Starring Anjali Sivaraman in the lead roles, the film will be competing in the Tiger competition. The teaser of the film was unveiled at an event in Chennai. Now, director G Mohan has accused the makers of misrepresenting Brahmins.

ADVERTISEMENT

About Bad Girl teaser

The teaser of 'Bad Girl' was unveiled at an event in Chennai on Sunday The film sees Anjali as Ramya, who always desired of having a boyfriend. However, she gets shamed for getting intimate with her boyfriend when she finds one. On the IFFR website, the film has been described as, "From her journey through high school and college, then out into the wider world, Ramya’s dream of finding the perfect guy is obstructed by societal mores, strict parents, unrequited love and the untrammelled chaos of her own mind, in Varsha Bharath’s naughty and affecting comedy.”

G Mohan bashes Bad Girl

The teaser has not been taken kindly by filmmaker G Mohan who is known for films like 'Draupathi' and 'Bakasuran'. He accused Vetrimaaran and Kashyap of bashing brahmins. "Portraying a brahmin girl personal life is always a bold and refreshing film for this clan. What more can be expected from vetrimaran, Anurag kasyap & Co.. Bashing Brahmin father and mother is old and not trendy.. Try with your own caste girls and showcase it to your own family first.”

Portraying a brahmin girl personal life is always a bold and refreshing film for this clan. What more can be expected from vetrimaran, Anurag kasyap & Co.. Bashing Brahmin father and mother is old and not trendy.. Try with your own caste girls and showcase it to your own family… https://t.co/XP8mtnaFws — Mohan G Kshatriyan (@mohandreamer) January 27, 2025

What Pa Ranjith said about the film

He was reacting while reposting a tweet from director Pa Ranjith who shared his review of the teaser. Ranjith’s review of the film read, “Happened to watch #BadGirl, and it’s truly a bold and refreshing film! Director #VetriMaaran deserves immense credit for backing such a daring story. The film powerfully portrays women’s struggles and social expectations through a unique new wave cinema style. Congratulations #varsha.”

Directed by Varsha Bharath, Bad Girl features Anjali Sivaraman, Shanthi Priya, Saranya Ravichandran, Hridhu Haroon, TeeJay Arunasalam and Sashank Bommireddipalli. Preetha Jayaraman, Jagadeesh Ravi and Prince Anderson handled the cinematography, while Amit Trivedi and Radha Sridhar took care of the music and editing.