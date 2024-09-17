Breaking News
‘Bigg Boss 17’ winner Munawar Faruqui rushes to Mumbai after potential death threat in Delhi

Updated on: 17 September,2024 09:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Munawar Faruqui, who was in the national capital for the Entertainers Cricket League rushed to Mumbai after Delhi Police received intelligence about a potential threat to his life

‘Bigg Boss 17’ winner Munawar Faruqui rushes to Mumbai after potential death threat in Delhi

Munawar Faruqui Pic/Instagram

It seems like ‘Bigg Boss 17’ winner Munawar Faruqui can’t stop making headlines, that too for all the unfortunate reasons. About a month after he courted controversy for his derogatory joke about the Konkani community, he received a potential death threat in Delhi, following which, the stand-up comedian rushed to Mumbai. 


Threat to Munawar Faruqui’s life in Delhi 



According to a report by ETimes, Munawar Faruqui, who was in the national capital for the Entertainers Cricket League rushed to Mumbai after Delhi Police received intelligence about a potential threat to his life. The cops got the information when they were interrogating the suspects of another shooting case. The suspects confessed to being instructed to conduct reconnaissance of the hotel Munawar stayed for a murder. 


A search was conducted and Munawar’s room was examined by the police. “We were merely instructed to enhance security at the stadium where a match between two teams named Haryanvi Hunters and Mumbai Disruptors was scheduled to take place,” a police officer informed the media outlet. 

Munawar Faruqui’s journey in showbiz

Munawar started his journey in 2020 after he uploaded a standup comedy video titled 'Dawood, Yamraaj, Aurat'. After that, he released his debut song 'Jawab' with Spectra, an Indian musician.

He started his journey in showbiz in 2022 with the reality show 'Lock Upp', hosted by actress-politician Kangana Ranaut. He was crowned as the winner of the show. He was then seen in 'Bigg Boss 17' in 2023 and there too, he lifted the trophy.

Munawar Faruqui to make his acting debut 

Munawar Faruqui, who has started filming his maiden web show 'First Copy', has called his acting debut an “exciting challenge.” He told IANS, "I am thrilled to be embarking on this new journey as an actor with First Copy. It's an exciting challenge, and I'm eagerly waiting for the audience to see this new side of me.”

“The love and support I've received so far have been overwhelming, and I hope to make everyone proud with this web series," he added.

Written and directed by Farhan P. Zamma, the film is produced by Kurji Productions and co-produced by Salt Media.

