‘Bigg Boss 17’ winner and comedian Munawar Faruqui issued an apology after making a derogatory joke about Konkanis during his stand-up set. He reportedly said, “Konkani log c****** banate hai (Konkanis fool others)” which invited flak as well as threats on social media. Following the backlash, he posted a video on X with a caption in Marathi which read, “Much love and my apologies to Konkanis.”

Munawar said in the video, “I have noticed that some people are getting hurt over my clip and as a comedian, I don’t want to hurt anyone. The people I made the joke about also enjoyed the show a lot. There were people from all backgrounds at the show — Marathis, Muslims, Hindus. But when we see such things on the internet, and we notice it, we understand the issue. I want to apologise and say sorry to all. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra.”

Munawar rose to fame in 2020 after he uploaded a standup comedy video titled 'Dawood, Yamraaj, Aurat'. After that, he released his debut song 'Jawab' with Spectra, an Indian musician.

He started his journey in showbiz in 2022 with the reality show 'Lock Upp', hosted by actress-politician Kangana Ranaut. He was crowned as the winner of the show. He was then seen in 'Bigg Boss 17' in 2023 and there too, he lifted the trophy.

He is all set to make his acting debut with the web show 'First Copy'. Speaking about the same, he told IANS, "I am thrilled to be embarking on this new journey as an actor with First Copy. It's an exciting challenge, and I'm eagerly waiting for the audience to see this new side of me.”

“The love and support I've received so far have been overwhelming, and I hope to make everyone proud with this web series," he added.

Details about the show and Munawar's character are still under wraps. On Eid this year, the teaser of the web show was released and it took viewers to the year 1999, when DVDs gained momentum. It gave a sneak peek into the world of piracy.

Written and directed by Farhan P. Zamma, the film is produced by Kurji Productions and co-produced by Salt Media.

