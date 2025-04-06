Breaking News
Vicky Kaushal Samantha Ruth Prabhu have the sweetest birthday wishes for Rashmika Mandanna

Vicky Kaushal & Samantha Ruth Prabhu have the sweetest birthday wishes for Rashmika Mandanna

Updated on: 06 April,2025 09:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

One of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood, Rashmika Mandanna has turned 29 on Saturday.  Her 'Chhaava' co-star Vicky Kaushal and friend Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped sweet birthday wishes

Vicky Kausha and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Pics/Yogen Shah

One of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood, Rashmika Mandanna has turned 29 on Saturday. 


Her 'Chhaava' co-star Vicky Kaushal wished her the most magical year ahead. Dropping a picture with Rashmika, Vicky penned on his Insta stories, "Happy Birthday @rashmika_mandanna !!! Wish you the most magical year ahead."


Picture Courtesy/Vicky Kaushal`s Instagram accountPicture Courtesy/Vicky Kaushal's Instagram account


'Chhaava' received an overwhelming response from the audience and turned out to be the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Netizens also adored Vicky and Rashmika's chemistry during the promotions.

While Vicky gave a powerful performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika was seen as his better half Yesubai Bhonsale.

Rashmika's contemporary, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also wished her on her special day with a heartfelt post that read, "Happy Birthday, sunshine! Wishing you all the wonderful things life has to offer. May your days be filled with joy, love, and, endless blessings. Stay happy always @rashmika_mandanna."

Picture Courtesy/Samantha Ruth Prabhu`s Instagram accountPicture Courtesy/Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram account

Actor Maniesh Paul wrote on his IG, "Wish you a very happy birthday @rashmika_mandanna. Keep shining like a bright star which you always do."

Picture Courtesy/ Maniesh Paul`s Instagram accountPicture Courtesy/ Maniesh Paul's Instagram account

Meanwhile, the producers of Rashmika's next ‘Kuberaa’, Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP also wished her with an adorable behind-the-scenes video compilation of the diva from the set, where she was seen having a blast.

The makers also penned a heartfelt wish on X, "Wishing our ever charming @iamRashmika a very happy birthday. May your day be as vibrant as your performance in #SekharKammulasKuberaa. #Kuberaa"

Sharing the BTS clip on her Insta stories, Rashmika penned, "Guysssss! @kuberaathemovie Thaaaankyouuuu!", along with red-heart emojis.

Helmed by Sekhar Kammula, the highly-anticipated drama will also feature Nagarjuna, Dhanush, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil in prominent roles.

‘Kuberaa’ will have music scored by composer Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Niketh Bommi. Co-written by Chaithanya Pingali, the movie is expected to reach the silver screen on June 20 this year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Rashmika Mandanna vicky kaushal samantha ruth prabhu manish paul birthday bollywood Entertainment News

