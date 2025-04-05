Rashmika Mandanna turns 29 today. With two box office success this year, the actress headed to Oman to celebrate her big day

Picture Courtesy/Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram account

Listen to this article Rashmika Mandanna celebrates birthday in Oman, worries about her trainers getting angry x 00:00

Actress Rashmika Mandanna turns 29 today. The actress is currently in Oman pampering herself with good food to celebrate her birthday. However, she also expressed concern about her trainers getting angry at her for cheating on her diet.

Its all about good food for Rashmika

During her trip, the 'Animal' actress has been living by the formula that good food plus a happy tummy equals angry trainers. She wrote on her Insta IG, "Good food + full almost exploding happy tummy = angry @junaid.shaikh88 and @g_sagar_99 (my trainers)."

The stunner added, "I read this somewhere Salalah - land of sun sand, and smiles. How cute it sounds!"

Rashmika also dropped some photographs on Instagram where she can be seen having a gala time enjoying a hearty meal by the poolside.

She was seen looking all breezy in a stylish black dress with a hat as she flaunted her mesmerizing smile. We could also see her making her signature heart gesture with her fingers in one of the images.

Rashmika Mandanna on turning 29

Earlier this week, Rashmika revealed that she can't believe she's turning 29 this month. At the beginning of the month, she took to social media and dropped an adorable post, expressing her excitement for her upcoming birthday.

Rashmika wrote, “It’s my birthdaaaaay monthhhhh and I am so excitedddddd.. I have always heard that the older you get..you start loosing interest in celebrating your birthday… but clearly it’s not the same in my case.. the older I am getting the more excited I am to celebrating my birthdaaaaay! I can’t believe I am already turning 29…I made it one more year healthier, and happier and safely! Now that’s worth celebrating!.” The image shared by her showed her smiling as she looked at the camera, capturing a joyful moment.

Rashmika's work front:

On the professional front, Rashmika was recently seen in ‘Sikandar’ opposite Salman Khan. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the drama failed to make an impact at the box office despite all the buzz. Earlier this year, she was also seen in Chhavaa that broke all box office records and entered the 500 cr club. The film also starred Vicky Kaushal.

Rashmika has an interesting mix of films in her line up including- Thama, Girlfriend, Animal Park, Kubera and Pushpa 3.

(with inputs from IANS)