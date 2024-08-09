Jomel Warrican was the most successful of the West Indies bowlers, the left-arm orthodox spinner claiming three for 66

Tony de Zorzi of South Africa plays a sweep shot while Joshua Da Silva of West Indies keeps during day 2 of the 1st test match between West Indies and South Africa at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad And Tobago. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Bavuma, de Zorzi put South Africa on front foot in first West Indies Test x 00:00

Half-centuries by captain Temba Bavuma and opener Tony de Zorzi anchored a resolute batting effort by South Africa in extending their first innings to 344 for eight at the close of the second day of the rain-affected first Test of a two-match series against the West Indies in Trinidad on Thursday. Starting the day at 45 for one after heavy showers allowed only 15 overs to be bowled on the first day, Bavuma's determined 86 and a more enterprising 78 from de Zorzi were linchpins in the Proteas' effort on a benign surface offering little for the bowlers but also made free scoring difficult because of its two-paced nature. Jomel Warrican was the most successful of the West Indies bowlers, the left-arm orthodox spinner claiming three for 66.

It included two off successive balls in the last half-hour to boost his team's chances of dismissing their opponents short of the 400-run mark. "I tried to keep things as tight as possible today because this a very flat pitch and it was necessary to be very disciplined," said Warrican. "I would have liked to be a bit more economical but at least I was able to get a few wickets. "This pitch is quite easy to bat on so for us to get seven wickets today was an outstanding job, given the heat as well," he added. Veteran seamer Kemar Roach, making a return to the team after missing the tour of England with a knee injury, and fellow opening bowler Jayden Seales took two wickets each. The pair enjoyed success in the morning before returning later in the day to limit South Africa's progress with a wicket apiece via the second new ball.

As well as the West Indies bowled, the South Africans would have been disappointed with the manner of many of their dismissals, not least the two top-scorers.- Inexplicable de Zorzi - After Roach removed overnight partner Tristan Stubbs to a sharp low catch by Jason Holder at second slip, de Zorzi appeared to be advancing serenely towards a maiden Test hundred when, inexplicably, he attempted a reverse sweep just before lunch and gloved a catch to the alert Kavem Hodge at first slip. His second Test half-century occupied 148 balls and was embellished by seven fours and two sixes, both coming in the first over bowled by spinner Gudakesh Motie amid the gathering gloom on the first morning. Playing in his usual pugnacious style, Bavuma seemed destined to add to his two Test centuries when he missed a full-toss from Seales to be trapped palpably leg-before during a final session when the West Indies claimed four wickets to redress the balance after the visitors appeared to be working themselves into a position of utter dominance.

Bavuma stroked seven fours and one six while facing 182 balls in an innings which reflected the desire by most in the South African line-up to spend time in the middle as they were playing their first Test cricket since January. David Bedingham looked good for 29 before he pulled short ball from Seales for debutant Keacy Carty to take a good catch at deep midwicket and Ryan Rickelton (19) fell lbw to Roach who struck as soon as the second new ball became due. West Indies were then frustrated by a 57-run seventh-wicket partnership between Kyle Verrynne and Wiaan Mulder until Warrican had both Verrynne (39) and Keshav Maharaj caught-and-bowled to be on a hat-trick. However Kagiso Rabada denied Warrican the chance to make a bit of history and will resume on the third morning, weather permitting, with Mulder well set on 37.

