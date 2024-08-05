Dinesh Karthik appointed SA20 league ambassador

Karthik, who is the first Indian player to be associated with the South African tournament, retired from all forms of cricket earlier this year

Dinesh Karthik (Pic: File Pic)

Former India wicketkeeper Batter Dinesh Karthik was on Monday appointed the league ambassador of the SA20 League.

Karthik, who is the first Indian player to be associated with the South African tournament, retired from all forms of cricket earlier this year.

"The league has been electric in the first two seasons with some of the world's best players on show and exciting young talent putting up their hands on the global stage, Karthik was quoted as saying in a media release.

Karthik will be working very closely with fellow SA20 ambassador AB de Villiers and the management team to help strengthen the league's global fan base and reinforce brand awareness across key strategic markets in India and the United Kingdom, the release added.

Former South Africa captain and league commissioner Graeme Smith expressed, His exceptional cricketing talent and personality make him the perfect fit for our league and his involvement will undoubtedly elevate the league's status globally and in India.

The SA20 comprises six franchises- MI Cape Town, Joburg Super Kings, Durban Super Giants, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, all of which are owned by the owners of IPL teams.

