Dinesh Karthik (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article RCB appoints Dinesh Karthik as batting coach, mentor x 00:00

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket was appointed as batting coach and mentor by Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"Welcome our keeper in every sense, Dinesh Karthik back into RCB in an all new avatar. DK will be the batting coach and mentor of RCB Men's team," RCB posted on 'X', formerly twitter.

"You can take the man out of cricket but not cricket out of the man! Shower him with all the love, 12th Man Army," the post added.

Terming this an exciting opportunity, Karthik stated: "Coaching at a professional level is incredibly exciting for me and is something I'm truly passionate about as a new chapter in my life. Hopefully, the breadth of my experiences as a player can contribute to the development of the group and bring added value.

"I believe that cricket success hinges not only on technical proficiency but also on match intelligence and composure. I am eager to coach and mentor our batting group, helping them to not only refine their method but also to develop the keen match awareness needed to excel under pressure.

"It's also great that I can continue my association with RCB as the franchise continues to move from strength to strength," he stated in a release issued by RCB.

Dinesh Karthik enjoyed the IPL 2024 season playing the role of finisher. He scored 326 runs with a strike rate of 187.36 and an average of 36.22.

He also received a farewell after Bengaluru's loss against Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator. In the IPL, Dinesh Karthik has represented five franchises and has played 257 matches. The franchises include Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab and RCB. He had amassed 4,842 runs at an average of 26.32.

Representing India in 94 ODI matches, Dinesh Karthik has scored 1,752 runs including nine half-centuries. In 26 Tests, Karthik has 1,025 runs to his name, which includes a century against Bangladesh. In 60 T20Is, he has scored 686 runs at an average of 26.38 with a 142-plus strike rate.

Speaking about Karthik's appointment, RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat said he will be just as impactful as a coach.

"His longevity and track record as a player speaks volumes about his skill and dedication. I know he will bring that same quality and commitment to this new professional chapter," Bobat said.

"DK's experiences across both international cricket and the IPL, make him a huge asset to RCB. I have no doubt that our players will benefit hugely from his expert support."

(With PTI Inputs)