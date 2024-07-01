T20 World Cup 2024 | "Proud to be able to bring the cup home": Rohit Sharma thanks PM Modi

Team India won the title for the second time after defeating South Africa in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados by seven runs. After the win, Rohit Sharma bid adieu to the T20 format

Rohit Sharma (Pic: File Pic)

Rohit Sharma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising Team India for winning the T20 World Cup 2024 saying, "very proud to be able to bring the cup home."

Team India won the title for the second time after defeating South Africa in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados by seven runs. After the win, Rohit Sharma bid adieu to the T20 format.

"Thank you so much @narendramodi sir for your kind words. The team and I are very proud to be able to bring the cup home and are truly touched by how much happiness it has brought everyone back home," Rohit Sharma wrote on X. Taking to x:

Thank you so much @narendramodi sir for your kind words. The team and I are very proud to be able to bring the cup home and are truly touched by how much happiness it has brought everyone back home. https://t.co/d0s3spHw4y — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 1, 2024

Following the victory, PM Modi made a call to the team to congratulate them. He hailed Rohit Sharma for his captaincy and glorious T20 career.

"Dear @ImRo45, You are excellence personified. Your aggressive mindset, batting and captaincy has given a new dimension to the Indian team. Your T20 career will be remembered fondly. Delighted to have spoken to you earlier today," Modi wrote on X.

With 4,231 runs in 159 matches, Rohit Sharma ended his career as the highest run-scorer in the format. He also has the most number of centuries in T20I which is five. The right-hander has been a part of the Indian squad in the 2007 triumph and in the current one as captain.

Summarising the T20 World Cup 2024 final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

