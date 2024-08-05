Paris Olympics 2024: China's Fan Zhendong clinches gold, but Sweden's Truls Moregardh wins hearts by snake shot

Have you ever heard about snake shots in table tennis? In the finals of the men's singles competition of the Paris Olympics 2024, Sweden's Truls Moregardh showcased a classic snake shot during the match

China's Fan Zhendong and Sweden's Truls Moregardh (Pic: Screengrab/X)

You may have heard about the four basic shots in table tennis- forehead drive, backhand drive, forehand push and backhand push, but have you ever heard about snake shots in table tennis?

In the finals of the men's singles competition of the Paris Olympics 2024, Sweden's Truls Moregardh showcased a classic snake shot during the match. The shot left China's world number four table tennis player Fan Zhendong thinking of how to tackle this shot.

How to execute a perfect snake shot in table tennis

The snake shot is performed from beneath the table and out of your opponent's sight. It takes a heavy spin of the ball in order to mislead the opposition by forcing them to think the direction the ball is going to bounce. Taking to X:

The physics of this 'snake shot' by Sweden's Truls Möregårdh in table tennis at the Olympics finalpic.twitter.com/KLzIMZpM1d — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 5, 2024

However, China's world number four table tennis player Fan Zhendong secured the gold medal in the men's singles competition at the Paris Olympics 2024.

In the finals of the men's singles competition, he defeated Sweden's Truls Moregardh by 1-4 (7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-8, 11-8). After winning the first game, Truls could not match the intensity of his Chinese opponent and had to settle for a silver.

Previously, Fan Zhendong won a gold medal in the men's team event at the Tokyo Olympics and a silver medal in the men's singles. But in the Paris Olympics 2024, he bettered the colour of his medal by clinching a gold in the finals.

India's campaign in table tennis has been led by star player Manika Batra as the country prevailed over higher-ranked Romania 3-2 in a thrilling tie and made a memorable entry into the quarterfinals of the women's table tennis team competition at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Leading 2-0, India saw Romania fight back to draw level at 2-2 but in the decider, Manika delivered for her side.