Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!
Mumbai: It’s curtains for a beloved Bandra market
Mumbai police expand use of section 112 for prostitution cases
Mumbai: NGO worker arrested for extortion using stolen phone videos
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Olympics 2024 Chinas Fan Zhendong clinches gold but Swedens Truls Moregardh wins hearts by snake shot

Paris Olympics 2024: China's Fan Zhendong clinches gold, but Sweden's Truls Moregardh wins hearts by snake shot

Updated on: 05 August,2024 05:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Have you ever heard about snake shots in table tennis? In the finals of the men's singles competition of the Paris Olympics 2024, Sweden's Truls Moregardh showcased a classic snake shot during the match

Paris Olympics 2024: China's Fan Zhendong clinches gold, but Sweden's Truls Moregardh wins hearts by snake shot

China's Fan Zhendong and Sweden's Truls Moregardh (Pic: Screengrab/X)

Listen to this article
Paris Olympics 2024: China's Fan Zhendong clinches gold, but Sweden's Truls Moregardh wins hearts by snake shot
x
00:00

You may have heard about the four basic shots in table tennis- forehead drive, backhand drive, forehand push and backhand push, but have you ever heard about snake shots in table tennis?


In the finals of the men's singles competition of the Paris Olympics 2024, Sweden's Truls Moregardh showcased a classic snake shot during the match. The shot left China's world number four table tennis player Fan Zhendong thinking of how to tackle this shot.



How to execute a perfect snake shot in table tennis


The snake shot is performed from beneath the table and out of your opponent's sight. It takes a heavy spin of the ball in order to mislead the opposition by forcing them to think the direction the ball is going to bounce. Taking to X:

However, China's world number four table tennis player Fan Zhendong secured the gold medal in the men's singles competition at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Manika-led India beat Romania 3-2 to enter quarters of women's TT team event

In the finals of the men's singles competition, he defeated Sweden's Truls Moregardh by 1-4 (7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-8, 11-8). After winning the first game, Truls could not match the intensity of his Chinese opponent and had to settle for a silver.

Previously, Fan Zhendong won a gold medal in the men's team event at the Tokyo Olympics and a silver medal in the men's singles. But in the Paris Olympics 2024, he bettered the colour of his medal by clinching a gold in the finals.

India's campaign in table tennis has been led by star player Manika Batra as the country prevailed over higher-ranked Romania 3-2 in a thrilling tie and made a memorable entry into the quarterfinals of the women's table tennis team competition at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Leading 2-0, India saw Romania fight back to draw level at 2-2 but in the decider, Manika delivered for her side.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 Table tennis sports news International Sports News Update Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK