Breaking News
Mobile phone bursts into flames in monorail; passengers safe
Delhi rains: Over 100 mm rainfall recorded in an hour in national capital
Mumbai: C P Radhakrishnan takes charge as Maharashtra Governor
Mumbai: Escalator to platform 2, 3 now at Ghatkopar station
Mumbai: Restaurant valet booked for running over man, fracturing both legs
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Olympics 2024 Manika Batras singles campaign ends with loss to Hirano

Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra's singles campaign ends with loss to Hirano

Updated on: 31 July,2024 09:54 PM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

The 29-year-old Batra came into the match having become the first Indian table tennis player to reach the round of 16 at the Olympics following a 4-0 win over France's world number 18 Prithika Pavade on Monday

Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra's singles campaign ends with loss to Hirano

Manika Batra (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra's singles campaign ends with loss to Hirano
x
00:00

Indian ace Manika Batra's impressive run in the Paris Olympics came to an end here on Wednesday with a 1-4 defeat at the hands of higher-ranked Japanese Miu Hirano in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals.


An error-prone Batra lost 6-11 9-11 11-9 14-12 8-11 6-11 in 47 minutes.



Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Lovlina Borgohain advances to quarters, one win shy from second Olympic medal


The 29-year-old Batra came into the match having become the first Indian table tennis player to reach the round of 16 at the Olympics following a 4-0 win over France's world number 18 Prithika Pavade on Monday. This is the Indian's fifth successive loss to Hirano.

Earlier in the day, compatriot Sreeja Akula's marched into the quarterfinals of the women's singles competition. A Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Batra had made it to the round of 32 at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 Manika Batra badminton sports news Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK