Breaking News
Mobile phone bursts into flames in monorail; passengers safe
Delhi rains: Over 100 mm rainfall recorded in an hour in national capital
Mumbai: C P Radhakrishnan takes charge as Maharashtra Governor
Mumbai: Escalator to platform 2, 3 now at Ghatkopar station
Mumbai: Restaurant valet booked for running over man, fracturing both legs
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Olympics 2024 Lovlina Borgohain advances to quarters one win shy from second Olympic medal

Paris Olympics 2024: Lovlina Borgohain advances to quarters, one win shy from second Olympic medal

Updated on: 31 July,2024 08:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Indian boxing campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024 has been mixed so far with three of the six in contention, already out of the competition. Lovlina Borgohain won the match by 5-0 and she is just one victory away from adding another medal to her tally

Paris Olympics 2024: Lovlina Borgohain advances to quarters, one win shy from second Olympic medal

Lovlina Borgohain (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Paris Olympics 2024: Lovlina Borgohain advances to quarters, one win shy from second Olympic medal
x
00:00

India's star boxer Lovlina Borgohain began her Paris Olympics 2024 campaign in the hunt for her second Games medal when she defeated Norway's Sunniva Hofstad in her opening match.


Lovlina Borgohain won the match by 5-0 and she is just one victory away from adding another medal to her tally. During the Tokyo Olympics, she claimed a bronze medal in the 69kg category.



In the last-eight stage, the Indian boxer will clash with China's Li Qian which is scheduled to be played on August 4. If Lovlina manages to win this tie, it would ensure at least another bronze in India's medal tally at the Paris Olympics 2024.


Her performance on the day was an assured one. While her rival seemed keen to draw her into a slugfest, Borgohain kept her composure and distance to land clean blows on the counter-attack.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic reaches Paris Olympics quarterfinals as he seeks his first gold medal

The Indian also had to deal with plenty of clinching by Hofstad, who came across busier of the two boxers, complete with a perilously low guard.

But the Assam-boxer didn't fall into the trap and attacked the Norwegian with precision by drawing her in. Borgohain has been handed a tough draw but the wiry pugilist has shown the ability to rise above it in her past performances, most notably in Tokyo where she defeated world champion Chen Nien-Chin in the quarterfinals to secure herself a bronze.

Her opponent on August 4, Qian, is a silver medallist from the Tokyo Games in the middle-weight (75kg) division. She also won a bronze in the 2016 Rio Games and claimed a gold medal in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Indian boxing campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024 has been mixed so far with three of the six in contention, already out of the competition.

Those ousted early include former Asian Games champion Amit Panghal (51kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg) and Jaismine Lamboria (57kg).

Remaining in fray apart from Borgohain are the debutant duo of world champion Nikhat Zareen (women's 50kg) and Nishant Dev (men's 71kg).

(With PTI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 india boxing sports news Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK