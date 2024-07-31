Breaking News
Maharashtra: American woman found tied to tree in forest in Sindhudurg district, husband faces FIR
Guru Waghmare murder: Rs 12 lakh for city Ghajini’s head!
MNS rampage: Legislator’s car vandalised over Raj Thackeray slur
Mumbai: Escalator to platform 2, 3 now at Ghatkopar station
Mumbai: Restaurant valet booked for running over man, fracturing both legs
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Panghals campaign ends early with 1 4 defeat to Chinyemba

Panghal’s campaign ends early with 1-4 defeat to Chinyemba

Updated on: 31 July,2024 08:15 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

The Indian boxer had got an opening round bye. Panghal, the 2019 world championship silver medallist, was put under pressure by the sprightly Zambian, the reigning African Games champion, in the opening round itself

Panghal’s campaign ends early with 1-4 defeat to Chinyemba

Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia (red) and Amit Panghal of India (blue) in action during their Men's 51kg round of 16 bout of the Boxing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the North Paris Arena in Villepinte, France. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Panghal’s campaign ends early with 1-4 defeat to Chinyemba
x
00:00

Former World No. 1 boxer Amit Panghal bowed out of the Paris Olympics with a 1-4 loss to Zambia’s Patrick Chinyemba in the 51kg pre-quarterfinal bout here on Tuesday.


The Indian boxer had got an opening round bye. Panghal, the 2019 world championship silver medallist, was put under pressure by the sprightly Zambian, the reigning African Games champion, in the opening round itself.



The Indian paid for his defensive approach as the third seeded Chinyemba assumed the role of the aggressor in the opening three minutes. Trailing on three cards, Panghal attacked from the get go but had trouble connecting his punches.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 boxing sports news Sports Update sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK