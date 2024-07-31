Panghal’s campaign ends early with 1-4 defeat to Chinyemba

The Indian boxer had got an opening round bye. Panghal, the 2019 world championship silver medallist, was put under pressure by the sprightly Zambian, the reigning African Games champion, in the opening round itself

Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia (red) and Amit Panghal of India (blue) in action during their Men's 51kg round of 16 bout of the Boxing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the North Paris Arena in Villepinte, France. Pic/PTI

Former World No. 1 boxer Amit Panghal bowed out of the Paris Olympics with a 1-4 loss to Zambia’s Patrick Chinyemba in the 51kg pre-quarterfinal bout here on Tuesday.

The Indian paid for his defensive approach as the third seeded Chinyemba assumed the role of the aggressor in the opening three minutes. Trailing on three cards, Panghal attacked from the get go but had trouble connecting his punches.

