Breaking News
Maharashtra: American woman found tied to tree in forest in Sindhudurg district, husband faces FIR
Guru Waghmare murder: Rs 12 lakh for city Ghajini’s head!
MNS rampage: Legislator’s car vandalised over Raj Thackeray slur
Mumbai: Escalator to platform 2, 3 now at Ghatkopar station
Mumbai: Restaurant valet booked for running over man, fracturing both legs
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > I was not thinking about creating history Manika

‘I was not thinking about creating history’: Manika

Updated on: 31 July,2024 08:14 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

Manika, 29, was dominant in a 11-9, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 win over Prithika, who has Indian roots

‘I was not thinking about creating history’: Manika

Manika Batra during her win over France’s Prithika Pavade. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
‘I was not thinking about creating history’: Manika
x
00:00

Manika Batra made history by becoming the first Indian table tennis player to reach the singles pre-quarterfinals at the Olympic Games with a fluent 4-0 win over World No. 18 and home favourite Prithika Pavade on Monday.


Manika, 29, was dominant in a 11-9, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 win over Prithika, who has Indian roots.



It turned out to be one of the most memorable matches for an Indian table tennis player in Olympics history. Manika had reached the round of 32 at the Tokyo Olympics and she bettered that performance on Monday. “I’m happy that I beat a French player in Paris. I defeated a higher-ranked player. I did not think of creating history and making the pre-quarters. There are more rounds, I will take it match by match and give my best as I always do,” Manika told PTI moments after her win.


Also Read: ‘Likhke le loh’: Manu Bhaker’s uncle hopeful for gold in women’s 25m pistol

Manika’s ploy to attack Prithika’s backhand proved effective, but that was not the strategy she had devised before the match. “I had planned to play to her forehand as discussed with my coach, but I was getting the points on her backhand, so I did not change the tactics. I did play a few shot on her forehand too, I did not want her to think that I am playing only on her backhand. It was a tough match. Staying relaxed helps me both on and off the court. I do breathing exercises that help me during a match. I’ll give my best whoever I play in the next round,” she said.

Prithika’s parents are originally from Puducherry but the family shifted to France in 2003. She was born in a Paris suburb a year later. The 19-year-old Prithika had competed in the Tokyo Olympics, making a first-round exit but has improved since. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 Manika Batra Table tennis sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK