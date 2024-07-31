Manika, 29, was dominant in a 11-9, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 win over Prithika, who has Indian roots

Manika Batra during her win over France’s Prithika Pavade. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article ‘I was not thinking about creating history’: Manika x 00:00

Manika Batra made history by becoming the first Indian table tennis player to reach the singles pre-quarterfinals at the Olympic Games with a fluent 4-0 win over World No. 18 and home favourite Prithika Pavade on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manika, 29, was dominant in a 11-9, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 win over Prithika, who has Indian roots.

It turned out to be one of the most memorable matches for an Indian table tennis player in Olympics history. Manika had reached the round of 32 at the Tokyo Olympics and she bettered that performance on Monday. “I’m happy that I beat a French player in Paris. I defeated a higher-ranked player. I did not think of creating history and making the pre-quarters. There are more rounds, I will take it match by match and give my best as I always do,” Manika told PTI moments after her win.

Also Read: ‘Likhke le loh’: Manu Bhaker’s uncle hopeful for gold in women’s 25m pistol

Manika’s ploy to attack Prithika’s backhand proved effective, but that was not the strategy she had devised before the match. “I had planned to play to her forehand as discussed with my coach, but I was getting the points on her backhand, so I did not change the tactics. I did play a few shot on her forehand too, I did not want her to think that I am playing only on her backhand. It was a tough match. Staying relaxed helps me both on and off the court. I do breathing exercises that help me during a match. I’ll give my best whoever I play in the next round,” she said.

Prithika’s parents are originally from Puducherry but the family shifted to France in 2003. She was born in a Paris suburb a year later. The 19-year-old Prithika had competed in the Tokyo Olympics, making a first-round exit but has improved since.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever