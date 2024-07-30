Manika Batra defeated her French opponent by 3-0 in the table tennis women's singles round of 32 match

India's Manika Batra plays a shot against France's Prithika Pavade in the women's singles round of 32 match at the Summer Olympics, in Paris. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra beats France's Prithika Pavade in Round of 32 x 00:00

India paddler Manika Batra outclassed Prithika Pavade of France in the table tennis women's singles round of 32 match of the ongoing Paris Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manika Batra defeated her French opponent by 3-0 in the table tennis women's singles round of 32 match.

Batra bounced back from a two-point deficit to win the first game 11-9. The Indian clinched the second game with a comfortable five-point margin. Even though Pavade tried to resist in the third game, Batra took the game 11-9.

Earlier in the Round of 64 match, Manika Batra triumphed over Great Britain's Anna Hursey. The 29-year-old Batra displayed a strong performance, winning the match with a scoreline of 11-8, 12-10, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, to secure her place in the round of 32.

Batra showed remarkable composure under pressure throughout the match. The third game was particularly intense, with the teenage sensation Anna Hursey taking an 8-7 lead at one stage. However, Batra managed to stay calm and convert the second game point, taking the game 11-9.

Also Read: 'Don't have JioTV': Father reveals how media broke the news of Bhaker's bronze

In the fourth game, Batra started strong, quickly establishing a 5-1 lead. Nevertheless, Hursey mounted a comeback, eventually pulling ahead 6-5. The game continued with frequent exchanges of the lead, and Hursey found a way to win the game 11-9, making a significant comeback into the match.

Despite the setback, Batra put aside the disappointment of losing the fourth game and came back with determination in the fifth game. She closed out the game in style with an 11-5 win, which secured her victory in the match. This win propels Batra into the round of 32, where she will look to continue her strong performance and advance further in the competition.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever