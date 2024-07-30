All eyes will be on Manu Bhaker on Day 4 as she aims for a second medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, this time partnering with Sarabjot Singh

Manu Bhaker (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Paris Olympics 2024 | India’s Day 4 schedule: Manu-Sarabjot in bronze contention, boxers in action, and more x 00:00

On Day 3, the Indian team was unable to add to the medal tally, with Arjun Babuta narrowly missing out. All eyes will be on Manu Bhaker on Day 4 as she aims for a second medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, this time partnering with Sarabjot Singh.

SHOOTING

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match: 1 pm IST

Competitors: Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker

Manu Bhaker, who made history as the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal at the Olympics, will be looking to secure a second medal. However, they face a formidable challenge against Korea in the bronze medal match.

After the rifle and pistol events dominated the first few days, it's now time for the shotgun events. The men’s trap qualification will conclude, though Prithviraj faces an uphill battle to advance after Day 1.

Trap Men’s Qualification, Day 2 (Prithviraj Tondaiman): 12:30 pm IST (Final if qualified)

Trap Women’s Qualification, Day 1 (Shreyasi Singh, Rajeshwari Kumari): 12:30 pm IST

ROWING

Men’s Single Sculls Quarterfinal: 1:40 pm IST

Competitor: Balraj Panwar

Balraj Panwar, who narrowly missed the top three in Heat 1, excelled in the repechage race to secure a place in the Paris Olympics 2024 quarterfinals.

HOCKEY

Men’s Pool B: India vs Ireland: 4:45 pm IST

Following a dramatic late win against Argentina, the Indian hockey team must enhance their performance as they face a resilient Irish team.

ARCHERY

Women’s Individual Recurve, Round of 64: 5:15 pm IST onwards

Competitors: Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Deepika Kumari

Archery has yet to deliver the desired results, and focus now shifts to the individual events. Ankita Bhakat will face Bhajan Kaur if both win their initial matches.

Ankita Bhakat vs Wioleta Myszor: 5:14 pm IST (Round of 32 if she wins)

Bhajan Kaur vs Syifa Kamal: 5:27 pm IST (Round of 32 if she wins)

Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Adam Li: 10:46 pm IST (Round of 32 if he wins)

BADMINTON

Group Stage Matches: Satwik-Chirag, Ashwini-Tanisha

A key match is ahead for Satwik-Chirag as they compete with Alfian-Ardianto for the top spot in Group C. Ashwini and Tanisha play their final group match with no chance of advancing.

Men’s Doubles Group C: Satwik-Chirag vs Alfian-Ardianto: 5:30 pm IST

Women’s Doubles Group C: Ashwini-Tanisha vs Mapasa-Yu: Not before 6:20 pm IST

BOXING

Men’s & Women’s Round of 16 / Round of 32: 7:15 pm IST onwards

Boxing intensifies with three competitors entering the ring. Preeti Pawar is fighting her second bout, while Amit Panghal and Jaismine are starting their campaigns.

Men’s 51kg Round of 16: Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba: 7:16 pm IST

Women’s 57kg Round of 32: Jaismine vs Nesthy Petecio: 9:24 pm IST

Women’s 54kg Round of 16: Preeti Pawar vs Yeni Castaneda: 1:22 am IST (Wednesday)