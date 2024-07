Uncle Mahendar Bhaker said he was always confident that Manu would win India more than one medal in Paris

Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh celebrate on the podium after winning bronze in the 10m air rifle mixed team event (Pic: ANI)

"Phatte chak dunga" (I will go all out) is what Sarabjot Singh told assistant coach Gaurav Saini before heading to Paris for his dream Olympic debut. True to his word, Sarabjot lived up to his promise, as is typical of him.