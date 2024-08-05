Breaking News
Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule for August 5

Updated on: 05 August,2024 08:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
After suffering a loss against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals of the men's singles at the Paris Olympics 2024, India's Lakshya Sen will lock horns with Malaysia's Zii Jia Lee at 6:00 PM for the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024

Lakshya Sen (Pic: File Pic)

Here is India's schedule for the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 5:


Shooting



Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka will compete in the skeet mixed team qualification round at the Paris Olympics 2024 at 12:30 PM.


Table tennis

Indian women's team having the likes of Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Archana Girish Kamath will lock horns with Romania's team in the pre-quarterfinal of the Paris Olympics 2024. India's opponent will include players like Adina Diaconu, Bernadette Szocs and Elizabeth Samara. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM.

Sailing

India will compete in the men's dinghy opening series at 6:10 PM and 7:15 PM for race 9 and 10, respectively. The side will also participate in the women's dinghy opening series at 3:45 PM and 4:53 PM for race 9 and 10, respectively.

Athletics

Avinash Sable will represent India in the men's 3000, steeplechase round 1 at 10:50 PM. Kiran Pahal will look after India's campaign in women's 400m round 1 at 3:57 PM.

Badminton

After suffering a loss against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals of the men's singles at the Paris Olympics 2024, India's Lakshya Sen will lock horns with Malaysia's Zii Jia Lee at 6:00 PM for the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

India's dream of clinching the first Olympic gold medal remains unfulfilled as Lakshya Sen suffered a loss against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals of the men's singles in the Paris Olympics 2024.

In the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics 2024, Lakshya Sen has an advantage of three points in the first set and a lead of 7-0 in the second set. He lost the match by 20-22 14-21 against Axelsen in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics 2024. The tie lasted for 54 minutes.

