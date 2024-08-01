Breaking News
Mobile phone bursts into flames in monorail; passengers safe
Delhi rains: Over 100 mm rainfall recorded in an hour in national capital
Mumbai: C P Radhakrishnan takes charge as Maharashtra Governor
Man who used to fly to Mumbai, take shelter in drain to conduct thefts held
Maratha quota: Mahayuti, MVA not serious about community's demands, says Manoj Jarange
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > TT Akula sails into round of 16 Manika loses

TT: Akula sails into round of 16; Manika loses

Updated on: 01 August,2024 06:57 AM IST  |  Paris
AP , PTI |

Top

A confident Seeja produced a dominant show to easily pocket the third game and place herself in a strong position to advance to the next round

TT: Akula sails into round of 16; Manika loses

India’s Sreeja Akula returns to Sinagapore’s Zeng Jian in Paris yesterday. Pic/AP; PTI

Listen to this article
TT: Akula sails into round of 16; Manika loses
x
00:00

Sreeja Akula rallied to enter the pre-quarterfinals after a hard-fought 4-2 win over Singapore’s Jian Zeng in a women’s singles round of 32 match as Indian table tennis continued to make history here on Wednesday.


On her 26th birthday, Sreeja won the match 9-11 12-10 11-4 11-5 10-12 12-10 to reach the pre-quarterfinals. She lost the opening game but fought back strongly to emerge as the winner in the contest, which lasted 51 minutes.



Sreeja will take on China’s World No. 1 Sun Yingsha in the pre-quarterfinals. Having lost the first game, Sreeja rode her luck to win the second and restore parity. She was a bit fortunate to take the second game as she made quite a number of errors and squandered a three-point lead to allow Zeng claw back into the game and take it to tie-breakers.


A confident Seeja produced a dominant show to easily pocket the third game and place herself in a strong position to advance to the next round.

Meanwhile, Indian ace Batra’s impressive run came to an end here on Wednesday with a 1-4 defeat at the hands of higher-ranked Japanese Miu Hirano in the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals.

An error-prone Batra lost 6-11, 9-11, 11-9, 14-12, 8-11, 6-11 in 47 minutes. The 29-year-old Batra came into the match having become the first Indian table tennis player to reach the round of 16 at the Olympics following a 4-0 win over France’s world number 18 Prithika Pavade on Monday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 Manika Batra Table tennis sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK