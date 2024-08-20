Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Bandra Fair no longer reflects local culture’
Mumbai: Work on pedestrian-free Kala Ghoda to begin in September
Air India crew member attacked in London: For airline staff, layovers can get terrifying
We now have to fight for our own safety, say Mumbai doctors
Kolkata rage spills over at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > City boss Guardiola didnt expect win over Chelsea

City boss Guardiola didn’t expect win over Chelsea

Updated on: 20 August,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Goals from Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic inflicted defeat on Enzo Maresca in his first match in charge of the Blues

City boss Guardiola didn’t expect win over Chelsea

Pep Guardiola

Listen to this article
City boss Guardiola didn’t expect win over Chelsea
x
00:00

Pep Guardiola praised Manchester City’s attitude to defy a disrupted pre-season and get their Premier League title defence off to a winning start by beating Chelsea 2-0 on Sunday. Goals from Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic inflicted defeat on Enzo Maresca in his first match in charge of the Blues.


Also Read: CAS: Onus on Vinesh to maintain weight limit



City were shorn of all four of their Euro 2024 finalists—Rodri, Kyle Waker, John Stones and Phil Foden—from the start as Guardiola opted to give them extra time off to recover from their summer exertions.


The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji did play the 90 minutes despite their late return to training after reaching the knockout stages of the Euros. “I really didn’t expect it. I know what these guys can do, but the first day and lack of training,” said Guardiola.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pep guardiola manchester city premier league chelsea sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK