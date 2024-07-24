Breaking News
Head coach Pep Guardiola confirms Kevin De Bruyne 'not leaving' Manchester City

Updated on: 24 July,2024 10:32 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

Speaking ahead of Manchester City's friendly game against Celtic in North Carolina, Guardiola said that if someone leaves the club, then the club will talk to them

Kevin De Bruyne

Amidst rumours, head coach Pep Guardiola confirmed on Tuesday that star Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, will not be leaving Manchester City in the upcoming season.


In recent days, there have been rumours that De Bruyne has been in contact with Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad and is looking forward to making a shocking transfer after spending almost nine years with the club.



Speaking ahead of Manchester City's friendly game against Celtic in North Carolina, Guardiola said that if someone leaves the club, then the club will talk to them.


He added that there's an 85 to 90 percent chance that they will have the same squad.

"Kevin is not going. If someone leaves, we're going to talk about that. Of course, until the last day, we have chances (to make transfers), I don't rule out the option to have new players but I think there is an 85/90 per cent chance we will have the same squad," Guardiola was quoted by Sky Sports as saying.

He further added that the quality of players they have currently in the squad will be "difficult" to replace. Guardiola added that the club management will decide to sign if some players leave.

"I feel comfortable, because the quality of human beings we have in the squad is difficult to be replaced, and the quality is there. But we'll see, I don't know in the last moment if someone comes for some players and they leave, we're going to decide," he added.

De Bruyne displayed a disappointing performance in the recently concluded EURO 2024. He scored just one goal after playing four matches in the marquee tournament. The midfielder also attempted an assist in the game.

However, De Bruyne played an important role in Manchester City's Premier League win in the 2023-24 season, even after being sidelined for the first half of the season due to an injury. He scored four goals and attempted 10 assists after playing 18 matches in the Premier League.

