Pep hails Ballon d’Or contender Rodri

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Pep hails Ballon dOr contender Rodri

Updated on: 24 July,2024 08:45 AM IST  |  Chapel Hill (USA)
IANS |

Over the past few years, Rodri has successfully established himself as the anchor for one of the most successful sides in English football history, Manchester City

Pep Guardiola. Pic/AFP

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez and said the Spaniard’s display of skills in Euro 2024 has made him a genuine contender to bag this year’s coveted Ballon d’Or award.


Over the past few years, Rodri has successfully established himself as the anchor for one of the most successful sides in English football history, Manchester City.



“When I saw Spain, I saw him, and he was at the level he has been playing for many years. His consistency was good. To be in the race is fantastic for him, his family, friends, and of course, Manchester City. We are so proud,”said Guardiola to reporters. Manchester City are currently on their USA pre-season tour and will play against Scottish side Celtic on Wednesday. 


