To avoid repeating the oversight of missing foot overbridges (FOBs) and last-mile connectivity links during the construction of the Mumbai Metro Red Line (Line-7), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) took a proactive step on Friday by initiating the construction of multiple FOBs at four locations, connecting suburban railway stations along the Wadala-Thane Green Line-4 and 4A.

MMRDA has invited bids for the construction of FOBs at various locations across four stations, including Pant Nagar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, and Vijay Garden (Thane), with an estimated cost of Rs 129 crore. An additional Rs 8 crore will be allocated for the shifting of utilities. These bridges will enhance last-mile connectivity by linking railway stations to the existing skywalks at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, and Bhandup.

This project is in addition to a tender recently floated by the MMRDA for connecting the SEEPZ Metro station on Pink Line-6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli) to Aqua Line-3 (Aarey Colony to Cuffe Parade).

Mumbai Metro Line-9: Advancing sustainable growth with eco-friendly infrastructure

Metro Line-9, spanning 10.54 km from Dahisar East to Mira Bhayandar, is set to enhance Mumbai’s transportation network with eight elevated stations. The car depot for this metro line is planned at Dongri.

In the first phase of development, a tree survey was conducted at the proposed depot site due to limited accessibility. A proposal concerning 2,500 affected trees was submitted to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in October 2024. Of these, 1,668 trees will be preserved, including 574 that will be transplanted and 1,094 left undisturbed. However, 832 trees have been proposed for removal.

MMRDA has appointed a contractor for the necessary works, and initial tasks such as land surveys, tree assessments, and detailed studies have been completed. Once full access to the depot area was granted, a second-phase study was conducted. In February 2025, a proposal addressing 9,900 additional affected trees was submitted to MBMC. Among these, 7,016 trees will be transplanted within the Mira Bhayandar region, while 2,884 trees will need to be removed.

Across both phases, a total of 3,716 trees will be cut as they cannot be transplanted. However, 7,590 trees will be relocated within the municipal area, and 1,094 will remain undisturbed. To compensate for the impact, approximately 25,000 new trees will be planted across Mira Bhayandar, with MMRDA providing the necessary funds for this afforestation effort.

Committed to sustainable and environmentally friendly development, MMRDA is integrating eco-friendly technologies to maintain ecological balance throughout the metro project. By prioritising transplantation and afforestation, the authority aims to minimize tree loss while enhancing urban transport infrastructure. The project is progressing in a phased manner, ensuring that environmental conservation remains a top priority.

Mumbai Metro projects emphasize sustainability, incorporating advanced technologies such as regenerative braking systems, which convert kinetic energy into electrical energy during braking, reducing energy consumption. By promoting public transportation, the metro significantly lowers carbon emissions and traffic congestion. Additionally, eco-conscious construction methods, including the use of precast segments and green building certifications for metro stations, are being implemented to minimize environmental impact.