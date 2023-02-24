Breaking News
Mumbai: Three-tier Medetia Nagar station on Metro-Line 9 is 63 per cent complete, says MMRDA

Updated on: 24 February,2023 12:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The MMRDA in a release said that the Medetia Nagar Metro Station of Metro-Line 9 has three tiers in which the first-tier is a flyover for vehicles, the concourse level on second-tier and the platform level is on third-tie

The Medetia Nagar metro station of Metro-line 9 has three tiers. Pic/MMRDA


The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Friday said that 63 per cent of the work on the three-tier Medetia Nagar metro station of Metro-line 9 was completed.


The MMRDA in a release said that the Medetia Nagar metro station of Metro-Line 9 has three tiers in which the first-tier is a flyover for vehicles, the concourse level on second-tier and the platform level is on third-tier. 



"The total height of this station is 35 meters from road level. This station is 63.63 per cent completed, also all cast in situ elements with all piers upto platform level are completed. The pier cap erection work is in full swing. All stations work in this alignment is 51 per cent completed," the MMRDA said.


MMRDA is constructing a 10.58 km Mumbai Metro-line 9 consisting of eight stations connecting Mumbai suburbs to Mira-Bhayandar city. 

This line will have two interchange Metro stations – the first is at Dahisar (E), which will interchange with the operational Metro Line-7 (Gundavali to Dahisar (E)) and Metro Line-2A (Andheri (W) to Dahisar (E)), and the second is at Miragaon Metro station with the upcoming Metro Line-10 (Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk).

"Integration with different transport systems in Mumbai is a challenging part as Mumbai never sleeps. Metro Line 9 will be the finest example of an integrated transport System of Mumbai Metropolitan Region. After the completion of Metro projects the pattern of Travel in MMR  will be much more robust, connected & sustainable," MMRDA Commissioner S V R Srinivas said.

