CAS: Onus on Vinesh to maintain weight limit

Vinesh Phogat

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled that athletes will have to ensure that they remain below their weight limit and no exception can be provided under any circumstance while giving reasons for its rejection of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification from the Paris Olympics final.

An ad-hoc division of the CAS had on August 14 rejected her appeal against a gut-wrenching disqualification from the final for being 100 grams overweight, a decision that evoked a sharp reaction from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The CAS on Monday published a detailed decision, furnishing reasons why Vinesh’s appeal was rejected. “The problem for the Athlete is that the Rules are clear as to the weight limit and are the same for all participants. There is no tolerance provided for—it is an upper limit. It does not even allow for the weight of the singlet. It is clearly up to an athlete to ensure that they remain below that limit,” the CAS said.

“There is no dispute that the applicant was above the weight limit. She gave the above evidence clearly and directly at the hearing. Her case is that the amount of excess was 100g and that tolerance should apply as this is a small excess and explicable for reasons such as drinking water and water retention, in particular during the pre-menstrual phase.” The 29-year-old Vinesh was disqualified on the morning of the women’s 50kg freestyle final.

