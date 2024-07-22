“To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind!”

Pic/AFP

Listen to this article BCCI grants Rs 8.5cr to IOA for Paris Olympics x 00:00

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced financial assistance to the Paris Olympics-bound Indian athletes, contributing Rs 8.5 crore to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for their campaign.

I am proud to announce that the @BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing #India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign.



To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳… — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 21, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

The Paris Games will begin from July 26. “I am proud to announce that the @BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing #India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 crores to the IOA for the campaign,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote on his X account.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule at 2024 Summer Games

“To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind!”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever