BCCI grants Rs 8.5cr to IOA for Paris Olympics

Pic/AFP
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced financial assistance to the Paris Olympics-bound Indian athletes, contributing Rs 8.5 crore to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for their campaign.
I am proud to announce that the @BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing #India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign.— Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 21, 2024
The Paris Games will begin from July 26. “I am proud to announce that the @BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing #India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 crores to the IOA for the campaign,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote on his X account.
