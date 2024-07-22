Breaking News
BCCI grants Rs 8.5cr to IOA for Paris Olympics

BCCI grants Rs 8.5cr to IOA for Paris Olympics

Updated on: 22 July,2024 08:48 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Top

"To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind!"

BCCI grants Rs 8.5cr to IOA for Paris Olympics

Pic/AFP

BCCI grants Rs 8.5cr to IOA for Paris Olympics
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced financial assistance to the Paris Olympics-bound Indian athletes, contributing Rs 8.5 crore to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for their campaign.

The Paris Games will begin from July 26.





"I am proud to announce that the @BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing #India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 crores to the IOA for the campaign," BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote on his X account.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule at 2024 Summer Games

“To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind!”

