Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Unfit Pakistan pacer Aamir Jamal ruled out of Bangladesh Test series

Unfit Pakistan pacer Aamir Jamal ruled out of Bangladesh Test series

Updated on: 20 August,2024 08:14 AM IST  |  Aamir Jamal
IANS

Top

Aamir, who was earlier included in the squad subject to fitness clearance, has been advised to work on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Unfit Pakistan pacer Aamir Jamal ruled out of Bangladesh Test series

Aamir Jamal

Pacer Aamir Jamal has been ruled from the Pakistan Test squad ahead of the series against Bangladesh due to fitness issues, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Monday.


Aamir, who was earlier included in the squad subject to fitness clearance, has been advised to work on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.


Aamir is recovering from a back injury that he sustained while playing county cricket this year. The first Test match between Bangladesh and hosts Pakistan will commence tomorrow at Rawalpindi.

