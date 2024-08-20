Aamir, who was earlier included in the squad subject to fitness clearance, has been advised to work on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Aamir Jamal

Listen to this article Unfit Pakistan pacer Aamir Jamal ruled out of Bangladesh Test series x 00:00

Pacer Aamir Jamal has been ruled from the Pakistan Test squad ahead of the series against Bangladesh due to fitness issues, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Russell to miss T20I series v SA

Aamir, who was earlier included in the squad subject to fitness clearance, has been advised to work on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Aamir is recovering from a back injury that he sustained while playing county cricket this year. The first Test match between Bangladesh and hosts Pakistan will commence tomorrow at Rawalpindi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever